Michelin-Recommended Italian Restaurant, Bacaro, is Seeking an Assistant Manager / Wine Director

Vancouver, BC | Bacaro, a Michelin-recommended restaurant inspired by the bacari of Venice while utilizing the best of BC and Italy, is looking for an Assistant Manager / Wine Director to join the team. Knowledge of Italian cuisine and wine and a passion for hospitality are essential. The ideal candidate is inspired to teach and lead teams and is interested in curating exceptional guest experiences.

You have:
● A passion for hospitality and wine
● Experience in a supervisory role in a fast-paced, high-volume environment
● Proven success in controlling beverage, labour and supplies costs, menu development and pricing
● WSET Level 3 or Diploma, ISG certification or equivalent is preferred
● A calm and kind demeanour with guests and staff
● Ability to work both evenings and weekends
● Experience with scheduling
● Serving it Right
● Foodsafe Level 1

Additional assets would include:
● Knowledge of Italian aperitivi, food and wine
● Familiarity with Auphan POS system
● Familiarity with Optimum Control Inventory System

What you can expect from us:
● Base salary $42k – 50k plus gratuities, plus bonus plan
● 50% off food across all Kitchen Table Restaurants and Cafes up to a table of four
● Two weeks paid vacation PLUS statutory holidays off or used as time in lieu
● Ability to bank days and use them as additional paid time off
● Extended health benefits including vision and dental
● A supportive, positive work environment
● Growth and advancement potential

Join the team behind Ask for Luigi, Di Beppe, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Giovane Caffe, Bacaro, Carlino, Farina a Legna, Motoretta, and more! This is your chance to join an expanding restaurant group with lots of room for growth, development, and advancement.

As an organization, we seek to inspire connection through meaningful hospitality experiences. We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by taking ownership, being growth driven, and being humbly confident.

Applicants must be legally able to work in Canada. Please email your resume to [email protected].

Thank you and we look forward to meeting you!

Neighbourhood: West End
1029 W Cordova St. | 604-687-9887
