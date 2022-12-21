How to Fill Up Your Holiday Calendar, Dec. 21-31

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver, from now until the end of the year.

SOLSTICE | Right now Vancouver is seeing the sun come up at 8am and set at about 4:15pm – that’s not a lot of daylight, folks! In fact, this week has seen the shortest days of the year. The good news is that after today’s Winter Solstice (December 21st) the days start getting longer. So in a roundabout way, it’s a time to celebrate. Raise a glass to summer! It’s coming, and this is the turning point. We recommend bundling up and hitting Jericho Beach for a moment of reflection.

Wed, Dec. 21 | Jericho Beach Jericho Beach MAP

SECRET | There’s nothing quite as magical as joining a procession of strangers armed with handmade lanterns to meander the streets on a chilly night. Tonight (Wednesday, December 21st from 6-10pm) the Secret Lantern Society has once again organized a Winter Solstice Lantern Festival to fill the streets of Yaletown, Granville Island and Strathcona. Layer up with warm, woolly things, then get yourself out there and participate. From event organizers: “Due to extreme weather conditions some of what we have planned may not be possible, but we are an intrepid crew dedicated to celebrating this annual ritual with all our hearts! If you feel able to safely brave the elements we promise to welcome you with a deep commitment to the resilience, beauty and spirit of our creative community.” DETAILS.

Strathcona Community Centre 601 Keefer St, Vancouver, BC V6A 3V8 MAP

Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre 181 Roundhouse Mews MAP

False Creek Community Centre 1318 Cartwright St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3R8 MAP

SKATE | Sitting on the couch and watching the fire log channel is a noble holiday pursuit, but don’t let it go on for too long. Get up and get your blood flowing by hitting Robson Square for a lap or two around the ice rink. However, keep in mind that a few other people might also be thinking that the holidays are a lovely time for a twirl – so plan ahead and expect a crowd. Bring your thermal mug, some nice thick gloves and some cash (although skating and helmets are free, skate rentals are $5, “cash only”). The Robson Square Ice Rink is open for business: Christmas Eve (9am-5pm), Christmas Day (12pm–5pm), Boxing Day (9am–9pm), New Year’s Eve (9am-11pm) and New Year’s Day (9am-9pm). DETAILS.

7 Days, Various times | Robson Square Ice Rink 800 Robson St, MAP

ESCAPE | Love the idea of twinkling lights, carols and hot chocolate, but completely wimp out when it comes to cold weather? Problem solved: hit the MacMillan Bloedel Conservatory which is currently decked out in holiday lights, pink flamingos and lanterns (until January 15th), offering up a healthy dose of holiday cheer inside a protected bubble of awesome tropical temperatures. Wander the garden, enjoy the birds, and pretend you’re in warmer climes… DETAILS.

Everyday | 10am-4pm | MacMillan Bloedel Conservatory 4600 Cambie St, MAP

WALK | Beautiful when covered with a blanket of snow, Lost Lagoon offers a perfect break from the busyness of the city without actually having to leave it. A single slow, contemplative lap is enough to make you feel like you’ve had a healthy dose of the outdoors (but not so long that your fingers freeze). Need a longer wander? The North Shore mountains are stunning right now. If you have snow tires, good boots and warm gloves, a loop around the Homestead Trail (near Rice Lake in the Lower Seymour Conservation Forest) is a magical way to check out of the hustle.

Lost Lagoon Lost Lagoon, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

Rice Lake Rice Lake MAP

WES WORLD | The VIFF Centre is going full Wes Anderson over the holidays, with ten films spanning 1996-2021 that are “bittersweet tales of eager dreamers and disappointed over-achievers; frauds, failures, foibles and follies”. Also, from VIFF: “Anderson is unique, a supremely playful aesthete whose movies remind us that, sometimes, Style is Substance. Wes’s world is wittier, prettier, infinitely more amusing than our own, which is why we are drawn to revisit these flights of fancy even as we recognize the regret running through them.” DETAILS.

Dec. 21 - Jan. 5 | Various times | VIFF Centre 1181 Seymour St MAP

ADVENTURE | Looking for new and interesting ways to work exercise into your life, but also want to make sure you’re having enough fun? Consider snowshoeing! From “Intro to Snowshoeing” to “Twilight Snowshoe” and even a “Chocolate Fondue” tour, Mount Seymour offers a range of events and activities to get you out into the frosty forest. Make your way up the mountain for a peaceful and restorative hike through fresh snow under towering trees. Breath in the crisp mountain air and take the city lights from on high. Tours include an experienced snowshoe guide (not to take home, just for use on the trails), snowshoe rental and trail pass. DETAILS.