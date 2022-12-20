Odd Society Spirits is Hosting a “Spirited” New Year’s Eve Pre-Party, Dec. 31

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Before you say hello to 2023, slip into Odd Society’s tasting room (1725 Powell Street) for pre-party cocktails by bar manager Mia Glanz, and mood-setting tunes by DJ Elio Agvaz. From 6pm to 9pm, Elio will be laying down beats with his signature deep sound, setting the stage for ringing in the New Year with good vibes only. Odd Society’s cocktail lounge and bottle shop opens at 2pm on December 31, and music starts at 6pm. Reservations are highly recommended, and can be made online in advance at exploretock.com/oddsocietyspirits.