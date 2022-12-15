The New Breed / Gastown

Amanda MacMullin Talks Seeking New Challenges and Becoming a ‘Grizzled Old Bartender’

Portrait

The classic tale of a menial restaurant job that snowballs into a full blown career in hospitality – Amanda Macmullin knows this story well. In the beginning, she was just slinging pints to pay the bills, and playing rugby on the weekends. Now, she’s twisting and shaking cocktails behind the bar of the iconic Vancouver haunt, The Diamond.

What intrigues me most about Amanda isn’t how she got involved in the industry, but rather why she persists and what that says about it as a whole…What is it about the hustle that grabs our attention so firmly and manages to evolve with our interests as we progress into an inevitable career? In an effort to get to the bottom of this, Amanda and I sat down recently to catch up, swap ‘war stories’ and discuss the minutiae of this crazy life.

Would a younger you have guessed that you’d end up being a career bartender? Did you have any other plans?

Absolutely not. I did well in high school and went on to complete four years of university at Dalhousie. I started in psychology, switched to cultural anthropology, and then realized I didn’t want a career in academia. That’s when I decided to move to Vancouver.

Tell us how you got started in this line of work.

I started out serving as a means to pay for university. My first job was at a golf course in Nova Scotia, that led to a job at a busy pub in downtown Halifax.

How have your motivations shifted since then?

I’m always looking for the next challenge. Once I feel like I’ve accomplished what I’ve set out to do, I move on to the next goal. I’ve worked my way up into management, pivoted from beer to cocktails, and now I’m just interested in learning and exchanging knowledge.

Have you ever tried doing anything else? How did that go?

I had to know what it was like working in an office. During my six month hiatus from hospo, I took an accounting job at a car dealership. It would seem I’m not cut out for the office life.

Was there a defining moment when you decided that this was no longer ‘just a job’? Or was it more of a slow realization?

Leaving hospitality made me realize just how much I enjoyed it. Up until the pandemic, I always had some kind of exit strategy from bartending. When I decided to come back, I wanted to put my energy into continued education and working somewhere with people who are also passionate about our craft.

What is it about the hospitality industry that’s managed to develop and maintain your interest, even after all this time?

It’s so many things. It’s hectic and unpredictable. It’s physically demanding. You’re forever learning. It’s a creative outlet as well. It checks a lot of boxes for me.

Do you think there’s sustainability in your chosen profession?

I’m afraid not. I imagine my body will tell me when its time to move on.

What happens after you decide to move on?

I don’t know what my next move is – perhaps a memoir detailing the cocktails and glory days of a grizzled, old bartender.

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Sign Up for a Jewellery Making Class with Local Designer Erica Leal

Casey Greabeiel and Chris Decock on Bringing an Alberta-Born Bar to Vancouver

Cheers to Three Years of Beer-Forward Gastown Restaurant, ‘The Magnet’

On Nourishing the Community and Raising the (Chocolate) Bar for Women, with Shelley Bolton

From Side-Hustling Wedding Cakes to Solo-Dining Desserts, with Pastry Chef Oliver Bernardino

The Cozy Prairie Themed Bar Tucked Away on Cordova Street

Popular

Alibi Room Readies for Changing of Hands at the End of December

On Finding the ‘Magical Place’ With Buddies & Business Partners, Miki Ellis & Stephen Whiteside

On Expensive Hobbies, Title-Chasing & Getting ‘Rinsed’ in the Kitchen, with Josh Stel

Fat Mao’s Downtown Location Now Fully Licensed, Featuring Wines Hand-Picked by Kurtis Kolt

18 Thoughtful Gift Ideas: From Good Bottles to An Island Get-Away

The New Breed

See more from The New Breed
The New Breed

On Expensive Hobbies, Title-Chasing & Getting ‘Rinsed’ in the Kitchen, with Josh Stel

The veteran Vancouver pan jockey and recently appointed Chef de Cuisine at The Mackenzie Room possesses a slew of attributes harder and harder to come by these days, so Rhys saw it fitting to reach out and see what makes him tick.
The New Breed / East Vancouver

Get To Know Maria Ponce, Executive Chef for La Taqueria

Packing up and moving across the continent for a job takes a lot of tenacity. But, in the case of Chef Maria Ponce, that sort of motivation has translated into some undeniably delicious food.
The New Breed / Railtown Japantown

Talking Pâté, Imposter Syndrome and Restaurant Nostalgia, with Chef Colin Johnson of St. Lawrence

Over fish n' chips and a couple of pints, Rhys Amber catches up with St. Lawrence's Chef de Cuisine - someone who's as real as they come and not afraid to discuss the difficult parts of our industry, along with all the aspects that we love so much.
The New Breed / Strathcona

Who is Neil Hillbrandt?

Over a bowl of Phở, Chef Hillbrandt talks to Rhys Amber about life on the line and how he's managed to build such a strong food program out of what feels like a kitchenette.