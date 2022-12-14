Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Tocador Looking to Add a Full Time Cocktail Bartender to Their Small Team

Vancouver, BC | Tocador on Main Street is looking to grow our team. We are on the hunt for a full time cocktail bartender.

If you are interested in joining our friendly family then please send your resume and cover letter to hola@tocador.ca.

Requirements:

A minimum of two years experience in cocktail bartending
The right candidate must have availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays
Strong work ethic, positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow
Attention to detail
Strong verbal and written English communication skills

Application deadline: 12-21-22

We are an equal opportunity employer and consider all qualified applicants equally without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, or disability status.

Tocador
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2610 Main St. | 604-620-2433 | WEBSITE
