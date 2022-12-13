Enjoy an Exclusive Seven-Course NYE Dinner and Ring-In 2023 with Archer

The Goods from Archer
Vancouver, BC | Downtown Vancouver’s Archer (1152 Alberni Street) invites guests to join them for a night of revelry and indulgent dining to celebrate the restaurant’s first New Year’s Eve on December 31, 2022. Archer’s talented chefs team have created a special seven-course dinner with optional wine pairings for the evening, including a cauliflower steak, beef tenderloin with Burgundy truffle, seared sablefish, and an exquisite espresso chocolate tart.
Reservations are now available online at www.archerdining.com for seatings from 8 p.m. Guests are invited to stay for the New Year countdown at midnight with a glass of sparking wine. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available upon request.
“This is our first New Year’s Eve at Archer, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate with our guests with a beautiful menu by Sandy and Kiko,” says local restaurateurs Karen Ho and Iain Bell of Hobell Group, who co-own Archer and previously 6 Degrees Eatery. “Since opening in September, the reception has been incredible, and we thank everyone for their support, especially the downtown Vancouver community. We can’t wait for what’s to come in 2023.”
ARCHER’S NYE MENU
$200++
Optional BC wine pairings $80 per person
Amuse Bouche
Beetroot Tartlet with creme fraiche
OR
Oyster Motoyaki
Soup
Sunchoke Soup with foraged mushroom ragu
Appetizer
Cauliflower Steak
Roasted cauliflower, fior di latte, gremolata, garlic mustard crema
OR
Beef Tataki
Beef tenderloin, Burgundy truffle, garlic crisp, ponzu tamari
OR
Scallop
Seared scallop, spiced brassica, celery puree, sultana beurre noisette
Palate Cleanser
Main Course
Seared Sable
Seared sablefish, potato rissole, roasted baby carrots, shiitake mushroom, snow crab yuzu butter, caviar, crab chowder
OR
Ratatouille Lasagna
Eggplant, tomato, zucchini lasagna, Porcini truffle veloute
OR
Striploin
10oz medium rare strip loin, brussel sprouts, crispy caper, crack chili, potato galette, foie gras roasted shallots red wine jus
Cheese Course
Local B.C. Artisanal Cheese
House made preserves, traditional condiments, handmade focaccia
Dessert
Lemon Rosemary Panna Cotta
Lemon, rosemary, meringue, strawberry, mint, rosè
OR
Espresso Chocolate Tart
Dark chocolate, espresso, cherry, walnuts, tonka bean
Giant Head Blanc De Noir Bubbly
For more information, please visit www.archerdining.com.
