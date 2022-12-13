Enjoy an Exclusive Seven-Course NYE Dinner and Ring-In 2023 with Archer

The Goods from Archer

Vancouver, BC | Downtown Vancouver’s Archer (1152 Alberni Street) invites guests to join them for a night of revelry and indulgent dining to celebrate the restaurant’s first New Year’s Eve on December 31, 2022. Archer’s talented chefs team have created a special seven-course dinner with optional wine pairings for the evening, including a cauliflower steak, beef tenderloin with Burgundy truffle, seared sablefish, and an exquisite espresso chocolate tart.

Reservations are now available online at www.archerdining.com for seatings from 8 p.m. Guests are invited to stay for the New Year countdown at midnight with a glass of sparking wine. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available upon request.

“This is our first New Year’s Eve at Archer, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate with our guests with a beautiful menu by Sandy and Kiko,” says local restaurateurs Karen Ho and Iain Bell of Hobell Group, who co-own Archer and previously 6 Degrees Eatery. “Since opening in September, the reception has been incredible, and we thank everyone for their support, especially the downtown Vancouver community. We can’t wait for what’s to come in 2023.”

ARCHER’S NYE MENU

$200++

Optional BC wine pairings $80 per person

Amuse Bouche

Beetroot Tartlet with creme fraiche

OR

Oyster Motoyaki

Soup

Sunchoke Soup with foraged mushroom ragu

Appetizer

Cauliflower Steak

Roasted cauliflower, fior di latte, gremolata, garlic mustard crema

OR

Beef Tataki

Beef tenderloin, Burgundy truffle, garlic crisp, ponzu tamari

OR

Scallop

Seared scallop, spiced brassica, celery puree, sultana beurre noisette

Palate Cleanser

Main Course

Seared Sable

Seared sablefish, potato rissole, roasted baby carrots, shiitake mushroom, snow crab yuzu butter, caviar, crab chowder

OR

Ratatouille Lasagna

Eggplant, tomato, zucchini lasagna, Porcini truffle veloute

OR

Striploin

10oz medium rare strip loin, brussel sprouts, crispy caper, crack chili, potato galette, foie gras roasted shallots red wine jus

Cheese Course

Local B.C. Artisanal Cheese

House made preserves, traditional condiments, handmade focaccia

Dessert

Lemon Rosemary Panna Cotta

Lemon, rosemary, meringue, strawberry, mint, rosè

OR

Espresso Chocolate Tart

Dark chocolate, espresso, cherry, walnuts, tonka bean

Giant Head Blanc De Noir Bubbly

For more information, please visit www.archerdining.com.