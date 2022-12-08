The Best Holiday Markets, Fairs and Pop-Ups To Check Out This Weekend

Eek! The holiday shopping frenzy is on! For those, like us, who would rather opt out of the mall madness in favour of a more convivial and community-minded atmosphere, we’ve compiled a list of the holiday markets, fairs and pop-ups on our radar before the end of the month…

Krampusmarkt

Strange Fellows Brewing and OH Studio Project‘s old world-inspired Winter Market, hosted by the one-and-only Krampus, is back from Dec. 9-11. Shop a unique selection of handmade goods from 33 artisans, while enjoying beer, cider and wine tastings. Swing by on the Saturday (1-4pm) or Sunday (1-3pm) for a photo session with Krampus, by donation. Advance tickets and details.

Dec. 9-11 | Various Times | Strange Fellows Brewing | $5 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

Weirdos Holiday Market

Check off the oddball(s) on your holiday shopping list by hitting the Weirdos Market, a one-stop-shop for all things unusual, mystical and down-right bizarre – think badass soaps, witchy candles, creepy 3D-printed steins and planters made out of recycled dolls’ heads – curated by the peeps of the This Monkey’s Gone to Heaven oddity shop. Open daytime hours over two weekends (Dec. 10-11 and 17-18, 10am-6pm), as well as the preceding Friday evenings (Dec. 9 & 16, 6-9pm) for adults only. Find out more.

Dec. 9-11 & 16-18 | Various times | Russian Hall | $5 600 Campbell Ave. MAP

Local Tourist

To celebrate Kid Sister Skincare’s first anniversary, owner Max Tamoto has rounded up a crew of like-minded small businesses for a one day shopping event at Strathcona’s Picnics Studio. Get your hands on lush skincare, candles, bath salts (and other bath-related potions), as well as ceramics, artwork and jewellery from a line up of all local, all super cool vendors. The Local Tourist Pop Up is taking place at 881 East Hastings Street this Saturday, December 10th, from 11am to 6pm. Admission is free (and dogs are welcome too) but you can RSVP in advance here. Find out more.

Sat, Dec. 10 | 11am-6pm | Picnics Studio 881 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6A 3Y1 MAP

Indigenous Creature Holiday Market

Support local indigenous makers and businesses by heading downtown to the Vancouver Art Gallery on December 10th. On Saturday only, the 215+ Vigil site will be transformed into the Indigenous Creature Holiday Market. We heard about the market via mother-and-daughter-run tea company, Raven and Hummingbird Tea Co (one of the confirmed vendors for the event). Information about who in all will be participating in the event are scarce so far, but keep your eye on the @rhtea.co for more details.

Sat, Dec. 10 | 9am-9pm | 215+ Vigil Vancouver Art Gallery 750 Hornby St. MAP

Good Stank Christmas Market

The good people behind Good Stank Mart are putting on their first ever Christmas Market this Saturday, December 10th, in the Red Gate Arts Society space. In typical Good Stank style, expect to shop a roster of rad, talented young folks selling cool handmade things – this time around while also enjoying festive vibes, sipping on mulled wine and do-si-do-ing along to Country Christmas tunes. If you haven’t been to a Good Stank Mart before, then we assure you this will be one special holiday market event! Scope out the list of participating vendors and get more info here.

Sat, Dec. 10 | 11am-6pm | Red Gate Arts Society 1965 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C1 MAP

First Pick Handmade

Popping up inside of Mount Pleasant’s Heritage Hall, the First Pick Handmade holiday event is a gathering of nearly 30 local vendors selling their creations. You’ll find everything from headwear, t-shirts and up-cycled sweaters, to felted creatures, leather accessories, art, ceramics, letterpressed objects and more. Details and advance tickets.

Dec. 10-11 | 11am-6pm | Heritage Hall | $3 3102 Main St. MAP

$250 or Less Art Show

Pick up some local artwork for the art-lover in your life by hitting August Studios during one of two art shows/sales being held in their East Van gallery over the next couple of weekends. Pieces from more than twenty local artists will be on display and up for grabs – all for no more than $250 a pop! See the list of participating artists and get more info here.

Dec. 10-11 & 17-18 | 11am-5pm | August Studios 1320 E Pender St. MAP

Franklin St Studio Sales

Scurry down to 1654 Franklin Street this weekend (December 10th and 11th) for a low-key but super stylish sale featuring studio mates/designers James Coward, Sophie Armstrong (of noon jewellery) and Nathalee Paolinelli. Then, return on the following Saturday (December 17th) for a one-day-only studio sale featuring a stacked line-up of over 30 local ceramicists, jewellers, designers, artists, makers and more! There are too many cool people and small businesses involved in this event for us to list them all here, but a small portion of the friendly faces you can expect to see are: Julia Chirka (aka Chateau de Julz), Caroline Ballhorn, Kate Metten, and Aya Garcia. Find out more.

Dec. 10-11 & 17 | 11am-4pm | Franklin St. Studio (back alley entrance) 1654 Franklin St. MAP

Bake Sale

Fill your face and stomach with delicious holiday cookies for a good cause by swinging by the La Fabrique St-George Winery in Mount Pleasant on Sunday afternoon. The urban winery/lounge/grocer (from the same rad people of Le Marché St. George) has enlisted a bunch of local pro and amateur bakers alike for a pop up bake sale in their airy-yet-cozy 7 East 7th Avenue space. Details.

Sun, Dec. 11 | 2-5pm | La Fabrique St-George Winery 7 East 7th Ave. MAP

H4H Winter Pop-Up Market

Head to the Hives for Humanity space on Glen Drive to load up on gifts featuring all things bee-related – think jars of honey collected from their East Van and False Creek hives, an assortment of beeswax candles, and self care products – while also warming up from the inside-out by treating yourself to some hot tea sweetened with H4H honey. While you’re there, don’t miss the opportunity to nip into their maker space to participate in some candle pouring for yourself. Find out more.

Sun, Dec. 11 | 1-4pm | Hives for Humanity 1245 Glen Drive MAP

The Polygon Gallery Holiday Shop

In collaboration with the Little Mountain Shop, North Van’s The Polygon Gallery is once again hosting over 20 Canadian vendors in their transformed mezzanine Holiday Shop, with a spotlight on local, BIPOC- and woman-owned businesses. Also of note: weekly interactive ‘Meet the Maker’ events happening every weekend from 11am-4pm (through Dec. 18th), with a line-up of nine local creatives doing everything from aura photography and calligraphy engraving, to custom poetry and Furoshiki gift wrapping. Find out more.

Wed-Sun, Until Dec. 26 | Gallery hours | The Polygon Gallery 101 Carrie Cates Court MAP

Did we miss someone? If you have a favourite craft fair or maker event that should have been included in this list, but wasn’t, please comment below or send your suggestion to michelle [at] scoutmagazine.ca