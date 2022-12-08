Seven Sustainable Seafood Holiday Recommendations from Ocean Wise

The Goods from Ocean Wise

Vancouver, BC | While holiday feasts may conjure up images of turkey and stuffing for some, for many dining on seafood around the holidays is a well-cherished tradition.

While the following don’t strictly adhere to The Feast of the Seven Fishes, look for Ocean Wise recommended varieties of the seven species of seafood below for tasty and sustainable dining this holiday season!

Wild sablefish: Caught in deep waters off the coast of BC and Alaska this fish is also referred to as Alaskan black cod. This rich buttery fish is almost impossible to overcook making it an excellent choice when entertaining! Try it with Japanese flavours like a miso glaze or soba dashi!

Pacific Cod: Pacific Cod in the Gulf of Alaska are fast-growing fish and reach harvest size in three years, and thanks to good management and risk-averse harvest levels, Pacific cod stocks in the Gulf of Alaska, eastern Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands aren’t overfished. Another mild white fish, try it baked, smoked, grilled or pan-fried.

Mussels: A restorative favourite, mussels are an excellent sustainable seafood option because they reproduce quickly and in great numbers – they’re also affordable and readily available at most grocery stores. Add them to a seafood pasta or steamed in a white wine broth.

Farmed Abalone: If your New Year’s Resolution is to be more adventurous, consider reaching for a less utilized (in North America) seafood item like farmed abalone. Abalone can be consumed hot or cold and can be prepared plain, grilled, marinated, fried or eaten in sauces. The world is your abalone.

Lingcod: Lingcod are native to the coast of BC and prefer rocky areas, living on the bottom of the ocean from intertidal depths to as deep as about 100 metres. The stock of lingcod from many parts of BC is healthy and overfishing is a very low concern. Like halibut and cod, lingcod is a white fish and can be pan-fried, baked, or used in fish and chips.

Scallops: Scallops are filter feeders, survive off nutrients naturally found in water columns and are one of the few sources of zero-input protein. They’re also a crowd pleaser and easy to prepare seared in a pan for an appetizer or as part of a main.

Kelp: Kelp is such a sustainable choice that any species, cultivated anywhere in the world, is Ocean Wise recommended. Add kelp to any dish to add a delicious depth of flavour and umami.

This holiday season, look for the Ocean Wise symbol to ensure you’re choosing an ocean-friendly choice! For recipe ideas, visit the Ocean Wise recipe centre.

Where to find it:

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria: 1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.

2. Effective and adaptive management.

3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.