Gastown’s Pourhouse Restaurant is Seeking a New Bar Manager

The Goods from Pourhouse

Vancouver, BC | Pourhouse in Gastown is looking for a Bar Manager to join the team and take over the cocktail program. The person in this position has a passion for knowledge, teaching, and learning about cocktails and bartending techniques as well as classic bar service styles.

Our cocktails have an old-fashioned soul, in variations both plain and fancy, and are the catalyst for the entire concept. The food is designed with inspired and skillful technique, though born of familiar comforts. Hearty and mouth-watering meals with a sense of familiarity are done in a homemade style using fresh, local and seasonal ingredients.

You have:

– 2-3 years experience leading a Bar Team in a fast-paced, high volume environment

– Proven success in controlling beverage, labour and supplies costs, menu development and pricing

– Extensive cocktail knowledge with a focus on simple, classic ingredients

– Experience with ensuring adherence to Bar cleanliness and safety standards

– A calm, kind demeanour when dealing with guests and team members

– Serving it Right certification

What you can expect from us:

– 50% off food across all Kitchen Table Restaurants and Cafes up to a table of four

– Two weeks paid vacation PLUS statutory holidays off or used as time in lieu

– Ability to bank days and use them as additional paid time off

– Extended health benefits including vision and dental

– A supportive, positive work environment

– Growth and advancement potential

Join the team behind Ask for Luigi, Di Beppe, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Giovane Caffe & Bacaro, Farina a Legna, Motoretta, and more! This is your chance to join an expanding restaurant group with lots of room for growth, development, and advancement.

As an organization, we seek to inspire connection through meaningful hospitality experiences. We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by taking ownership, being growth driven, and being humbly confident.

Applicants must be legally able to work in Canada. Please email your resume to careers@ktrestaurants.com.