Chancho Tortilleria Set to Move to Commercial Drive in 2023

Commercial Drive will soon be getting a taste of Chancho Tortilleria, the popular Mexican restaurant that has been making some of Vancouver’s best tacos out of Yaletown since 2017…

We’ve been fans since doors first opened at Chancho on Seymour Street. At the time, Chancho was a 15-seat, 750 sqft operation that mainly did take-out. When they moved around the corner to a larger space at 560 Davie Street, the tortilleria was able to add more seating. However, even then the demand for Chancho’s signature campechano (mixed pork belly, leg and shoulder meat) and freshly made tortillas translated to a near constant lineup and a scarcity of available tables.

As seasoned Chancho customers, we know that although this next move (into the old Cafe Deux Soleils space at 2096 Commercial Drive) will mean another increase in room, we also suspect that the demand – and the lines – will follow suit. Still, that doesn’t stop us from being excited.

From today’s press release:

Yaletown’s favourite Latin restaurant, Chancho Tortilleria, is on the move this winter, but fans of this beloved neighbourhood tortilleria won’t have to travel far to satisfy their cravings. After more than five years in business and over two years at its current location at 560 Davie St., Chancho will move to its new home at 2096 Commercial Drive, where it will open early next year. The new address will be familiar to Vancouver food and culture lovers, as it was previously the home of community hotspot Cafe Deux Soleils. In a letter to the community, Ernesto Gomez, Co-owner of Chancho Tortilleria, said the team is honoured to move into a space valued for so long by so many: In 2017, Chancho opened its doors with a simple mission: offer amazing carnitas and fresh tortillas in a welcoming space. Everything is made fresh with locally-farmed ingredients and native products from Mexico. Through a non-profit partnership, Chancho imports the finest organic, fair-trade ingredients from Oaxaca and helps improve the quality of life in over 30 rural communities. This cultural exchange of ingredients and ideas is the essence of Chancho’s menu. We started Chancho in a small space at 1206 Seymour St. and its immediate success demanded a bigger footprint. Within two years, our neighbour, The Elbow Room, on 560 Davie St., closed and Chancho moved in. The new, expanded space allowed us to serve Chancho’s growing audience, and the old location became a commissary kitchen and native corn tortilla factory. Two years later, and after a difficult pandemic, Chancho’s building is slated for demolition by the City of Vancouver to create low-income housing. As we looked for a new location for Chancho, we met Jeff Maisonet of Cafe Deux Soleils, who recently decided to retire and sell his Commercial Drive institution. A community hub for over a quarter century, our team at Chancho, like many, were very sorry to see it go. When I moved to Vancouver I attended my first music show at Cafe Deux Soleils. I made great friends with members of the creative and music community through the cafe. I am really sad to see it go, but wish Jeff all the best as he pursues his new dream. While Chancho could never aspire to replace the storied cafe, it shares the same values towards the community, and we are honoured to take over the space. Driven by the spirit of independence and honesty, we’re thrilled to call Commercial Drive Chancho’s new home for the decades ahead, and we can’t wait to welcome the community into our new space. Nos Vemos,

Ernesto

Keep close watch on Chancho’s IG feed for updates on the transition and an official opening date announcement.