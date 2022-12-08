Community News / Fraserhood

Celebrate NYE Deliciously with Ubuntu’s Eight Course Seasonal Dinner

Vancouver, BC | Let’s celebrate New Year’s Eve together! This year we’ll be serving an eight course seasonally curated tasting menu showcasing the freshest and most beautiful ingredients that our community of farmers and foragers have available. And, to make your New Year’s Eve even more special, you’ll have the option to add delicious wine pairings.

Dinner is from 5:30pm to 8pm! Multiple seatings available.

Tickets on sale now via Tock.

Check out the full dinner menu below. Please email us at hello@ubuntucanteen.ca for any dietary requirements.

Ubuntu Canteen
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
4194 Fraser St. | 604-339-7360 | WEBSITE
