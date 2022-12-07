Count Down to the New Year With Pourhouse’s ’12 Days of Cocktails’

The Goods from Pourhouse

Vancouver, BC | The countdown is on to the new year, and Kitchen Table Restaurants acclaimed Pourhouse is getting into the spirit with a playful 12 Days of Cocktails offering. Toast to the last days of 2022 with daily themed drinks inspired by the classic carol, with the last day landing – fittingly – on New Year’s Eve.

Hailed as one of Canada’s Best Bars of 2022, Gastown’s Pourhouse is the perfect spot for those in search of a little holiday revelry. Sip and savour the season with libations concocted by the creative and innovative Pourhouse team, who will debut a new festive cocktail every day from December 17 – 31.

Just like the song, Pourhouse’s 12 Days of Cocktails begins with a Partridge in a Pear Tree (Cointreau, Sotol, lemon, dash chocolate bitters, orange twist & cherry), and they’ll be pouring clever creations all the way through to those dozen Drummers Drumming (Aberfeldy 12, Amaro Montenegro, Lonetree Cider). Bring your true love, your best pals, or treat yourself. The full roster awaits you at Pourhouse:

12 DAYS OF COCKTAILS AT POURHOUSE

Partridge in a Pear Tree | Cointreau, Sotol, lemon, dash chocolate bitters, orange twist & cherry

Two Turtle Doves (10/10 Manhattan) | Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon finished in Port barrels, Amaro Lucano, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino

Three French Hens | Citadelle, Suze, Lillet

Four Calling Birds (Jungle Bird) | Goslings Black Seal, Campari, pineapple

Five Golden Rings (Golden Penicillin) | Ardbeg 5 Wee Beestie and egg yolk garnished with gold flakes

Geese a Layin’ (Sazer-Quacks) | Duck Fat Washed Brandy, Sazerac

Swans a Swimming | Wet Grey Goose Martini, Cocchi Rosa

Maids a Milkin’ (To a Friend) | Flor de Cana 12, Lustau Sherry, pineapple, clarified milk

Ladies Dancing (Blue Curacao Sidecar) | Marquis VSOP Brandy, Blue Curacao, cinnamon sugar

Lords a Leaping (Champagne Cocktail) | Pommery Pop, Peychaud’s bitters, sugar cube

Pipers Piping | Take My Word Cachaca, Fernet Branca, Ardbeg 12

Drummers Drumming | Aberfeldy 12, Amaro Montenegro, Lonetree Cider

Pourhouse’s nod to the festive countdown is topped only by the ultimate countdown itself: those final seconds of the year. On New Year’s Eve, Pourhouse will mark the start of 2023 with a night of Plain and Fancy – a perfect mix of sophisticated and laid back. Indulge in both plain and fancy ways with featured butcher cuts like Tomahawk steak, buckets of Chicken & Caviar, and Caviar & Chips with creme fraiche. Bubbles will flow with vintage Champagne available by bottles and the glass, along with live music from the Poorboy Trio starting at 7:30 p.m. Guests will be treated to celebratory bubbles and Champagne marshmallows at midnight. Book a table between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and be entered to win a $250 Pourhouse gift card.

Reservations for New Year’s Eve can be made via Tock ($75 booking fee). Plus: Greet the New Year on January 1 at Pourhouse with a celebratory Champagne Brunch of charcuterie boards and bottles of champagne (also poured by the glass), available all day from 11:30 a.m.

Visit pourhousevancouver.com or follow @pourhouse to learn more about the 12 Days of Cocktails.