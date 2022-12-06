A Beloved Holiday Tradition, Railtown Catering Launches Turkey-to-Go Packages

The Goods from Railtown Catering

Vancouver, BC | Food, family, and friends are what the holiday season is all about, and for years, Railtown Catering has been in the business of making holiday dinners a breeze. 2022 is no different. For the tenth consecutive year, Railtown Catering will be bringing back their well-loved holiday Turkey-to-Go meal kits.

Meticulously prepared and perfected by their team of classically trained chefs, rest assured the juicy and tender sage-roasted turkey won’t be the only highlight of the meal. Start the event with fluffy, house made dinner rolls and warm focaccia bread slathered with sweet and savoury butter. Revel in the moist and flavourful turkey complimented with Chef Dan Olson’s infamous dried apricot chestnut and brioche bread stuffing. Fulfill the day’s vegetable intake with a fresh and fragrant Mesclun green salad along with delectably aromatic Brussels sprouts, maple-glazed sweet potatoes, buttered carrots, and mashed Yukon Gold potatoes. Then end the evening digging into the irresistibly indulgent Chantilly cream pecan pie.

A hearty and festive spread, Railtown Catering’s simple-to-serve Turkey-to-Go meal has got you covered. Simply order, pick up, re-heat, and serve; re-plating optional.

Package menu:

Sage-roasted Turkey, Pre-sliced with Legs Served Whole

Traditional Giblet Gravy

Wild Flower Honey & Ginger Infused Cranberry Sauce

Mesclun Greens, Candied Walnuts, Citrus Segments, Sherry Vinaigrette

Dried Apricot Chestnut & Brioche Bread Stuffing

Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

Buttered Carrots

Brussels Sprouts & Toasted Almonds

House Made Dinner Rolls & Focaccia Bread, Sweet Butter

Pecan Pie, Chantilly Cream

With two options available for varying group sizes, Railtown Catering is offering a half-sized turkey kit that feeds 5-6 guests at $299 or a full turkey kit for 10-12 at $429. Hot and ready-to-eat packages are also available at an additional $50 each. As in the past, Railtown Catering will be donating a portion of their profits to Mission Possible, an organization focused on empowering those facing barriers in the community.

What’s more, place a Turkey-to-Go order from November 15-30 and benefit from their value-added early bird special. Valid for both turkey package sizes, the early bird special includes a bonus $40 Railtown Café gift card plus a choice of either a bottle of wine or house made ice cream.

All orders need to be placed through www.railtowncatering.ca or by calling 604-568-8811 no later than 10AM on Tuesday, December 21st. Pick up will be at the 397 Railtown Street location from December 24-26 between 10AM to 5PM. Delivery can also be arranged with an additional fee.

Let Railtown Catering take care of the details so you can spend more precious, quality time with those you care most about this holiday season.