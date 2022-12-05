Yaletown’s Minami Restaurant Launches New Holiday Shokai Tasting Menu

The Goods from Minami

Vancouver, BC | Minami (1118 Mainland Street), Yaletown’s destination for contemporary Japanese cuisine, has launched a new Holiday Shokai tasting menu, just-in-time for the festive season. The six-course dinner features a variety of surf and turf delicacies by its talented chefs team, led by executive chef Alan Ferrer, including its exclusive Iwate A5 Wagyu, Sablefish, and Minami’s famous Aburi Sushi. Guests can make a reservation for the memorable multi-course experience now online.

“The holiday season is all about celebrating with friends, family, and loved ones, and our Shokai menus at Minami have always been a guest-favourite in Vancouver,” says Seigo Nakamura, Founder and CEO of ABURI Restaurants Canada. “We are thrilled to offer a selection of delectable surf and turf dishes that really showcase the talents of our talented kitchen team.”

Minami’s Holiday Shokai

$135 per person++

Amuse Bouche

chef’s featured creation

Feature Sashimi

botan ebi, maguro, hirame, seasonal oyster, 6pc

Wagyu Carpaccio

Iwate A5 wagyu, burnt onion aioli, sous vide yolk, grana padano, pickled shallots

Signature Aburi Style Sushi

chef’s premium selection of Aburi style oshi, roll and nigiri, 5pc

Surf and Turf

Sea

Saikyo Miso Sablefish

2oz sablefish, nanohana purée, sansai pea ragu, braised daikon and mushroom, kombu foam

Land

Iwate Wagyu Tenderloin

2oz A5 Wagyu, hatcho miso caramelized onion, market vegetables, sunchoke purée, red wine shoyu demi-glace

Cherry Hazelnut Baked Alaska

dark chocolate cookie crunch, hazelnut cream, spiced rum cherry compote, hazelnut crumble, cherry coulis

“This menu encompasses some of our most popular and new favourite items, as well as a delicious, seasonal dessert by pastry chef Nikki Tam,” adds Ferrer. “We thank the community for an amazing 10 years thus far in Yaletown.”

Minami is open Monday to Sunday for lunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service. Guests can make reservations on OpenTable or by calling 604-685-8080. For more information about Minami, please visit www.minamirestaurant.com.