Back to: ‘Tis the Season for Kafka’s Jolly-Good Cookies
List Map

‘Tis the Season for Kafka’s Jolly-Good Cookies

Article
Community News

‘Tis the Season for Kafka’s Jolly-Good Cookies

Portrait

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee Roasting

Vancouver, BC | There are two things that beloved independent coffee roaster Kafka’s is known for: incredibly fresh coffee and delicious house-baked cookies. Pastry chef Adi Kessleman is dishing up comfort and joy this season by helping you check holiday baking off your December to-do list. From her lovingly decorated classic sugar cookies to Kafka’s famous Salted Chocolate Chip, Adi’s sweet lineup of childhood favourites is now available at all three Kafka’s locations until Dec. 25.

Holiday Cookies
A perfect take-home treat or very merry gift for someone sweet, this year’s tasty selections include: Sugar Cookies playfully dressed for the holidays in designs of candy cane, Santa belly, snowflake, holly, and more; Alfajores; Ginger Chews with candied ginger; charming Gingerbread people; jam-filled Linzer cookies; and Salted Chocolate Chip.

Kafka’s Coffee Beans
For a deserving teacher or true friend, Kafka’s fresh-crop proprietary blends and single-origin coffees make excellent gifts starting at $22.

Kafka’s holiday cookies are available now to purchase individually ($4) at all three locations, and in pre-ordered in variety boxes of six ($22) or twelve ($40) online or by phone with pick-up at any Kafka’s. Kafka’s coffee beans can be ordered online for shipping or pick-up. Wholesale and corporate gift inquiries can also be made through the website.

Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Great Northern Way)
East Vancouver
120-577 Great Northern Way
MAP
Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Gastown)
Gastown
151 West Hastings St.
MAP
Kafka's in the Park
Downtown
Vancouver City Park at Smithe and Richards
MAP

There are 0 comments

Popular

Our Guide to This Month’s Holiday Markets, Fairs and Pop-Ups

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

On Drinking with Your Eyes and Coffee Psychology, with Local Ceramicist, Dustin Ryan Yu

How Mandarin Oranges Once Marked the Beginning of Vancouver’s Holiday Season

Sebastian Cortez Does The Dishes

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Main Street

Celebrate the Incoming New Year with NYE 2023 Decadence at Anh and Chi
Community News / Gastown

Di Beppe Marks Five Years with Delicious December Anniversary Celebration
Community News / The Okanagan

Grape Gifts Make Great Gifts: Holiday Wine Sets from Road 13 Vineyards Now Available to Order
Community News / The Okanagan

Send Love and Good Cheer(s) with Holiday Wine Sets from Liquidity Wines