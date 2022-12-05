‘Tis the Season for Kafka’s Jolly-Good Cookies

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee Roasting

Vancouver, BC | There are two things that beloved independent coffee roaster Kafka’s is known for: incredibly fresh coffee and delicious house-baked cookies. Pastry chef Adi Kessleman is dishing up comfort and joy this season by helping you check holiday baking off your December to-do list. From her lovingly decorated classic sugar cookies to Kafka’s famous Salted Chocolate Chip, Adi’s sweet lineup of childhood favourites is now available at all three Kafka’s locations until Dec. 25.

Holiday Cookies

A perfect take-home treat or very merry gift for someone sweet, this year’s tasty selections include: Sugar Cookies playfully dressed for the holidays in designs of candy cane, Santa belly, snowflake, holly, and more; Alfajores; Ginger Chews with candied ginger; charming Gingerbread people; jam-filled Linzer cookies; and Salted Chocolate Chip.

Kafka’s Coffee Beans

For a deserving teacher or true friend, Kafka’s fresh-crop proprietary blends and single-origin coffees make excellent gifts starting at $22.

Kafka’s holiday cookies are available now to purchase individually ($4) at all three locations, and in pre-ordered in variety boxes of six ($22) or twelve ($40) online or by phone with pick-up at any Kafka’s. Kafka’s coffee beans can be ordered online for shipping or pick-up. Wholesale and corporate gift inquiries can also be made through the website.

Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Great Northern Way) East Vancouver 120-577 Great Northern Way MAP

Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Gastown) Gastown 151 West Hastings St. MAP