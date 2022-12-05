Send Love and Good Cheer(s) with Holiday Wine Sets from Liquidity Wines

The Goods from Liquidity Wines

Okanagan Falls, BC | Based in Okanagan Falls, Liquidity Wines offers an artisan approach to winemaking — taking you on a journey of the senses that captures the art of winemaking from grape to glass.

This holiday season, Liquidity has curated a collection of wine sets sure to excite and delight. Beautiful gift boxes and personalized cards are included, making the gift of Liquidity easy and all kinds of delicious.

Share (two-bottle set), $75

At the dinner table, or snuggled around a fire, these bold reds will inspire you to share memories, traditions, great food and sensational wines with friends and family. Includes: 2020 Dividend and 2020 Merlot.

Appreciate (two-bottle set), $85

Our Chardonnays express true appreciation for our vineyards. Includes: 2020 Estate Chardonnay and 2020 Reserve Chardonnay.

Delight (three-bottle set), $86

Keeping spirits bright with the right mix of good company and wine. This toast-worthy collection of Estate wines includes: 2020 Estate Riesling, 2021 Estate Pinot Gris, and 2020 Estate Pinot Noir.

Merry Merlot (three-bottle set), $105

This vertical will allow you to see the evolution of Merlot at Liquidity and better understand how the growing conditions, techniques, and aging compare year over year. Includes: 2018 Estate Merlot, 2019 Estate Merlot, and 2020 Estate Merlot.

Celebrate (three-bottle set), $115

We celebrate the big and the small, and with this little collection of silky, sparkly sips, you’ll want to do the same. Includes: NV Brut, 2021 Estate Viognier and 2020 Dividend.

Indulge (two-bottle set), $115

Small-lot fermentation and a kiss of French oak join forces to create elegant, luxurious wines. Includes: 2020 Reserve Chardonnay and 2020 Reserve Pinot Noir.

Order online at liquiditywines.com/holidays/holiday-wine-sets.

Please note: Order by December 9 (for shipping throughout BC) to receive your wine before Christmas. View the winery’s Holiday Shipping FAQ for more information. Receive complimentary shipping on all orders of $100 or more.