Grape Gifts Make Great Gifts: Holiday Wine Sets from Road 13 Vineyards Now Available to Order

The Goods from Road 13 Vineyards

Vancouver, BC | Located in the heart of the South Okanagan, on the Golden Mile Bench, Road 13 Vineyards is a road worth travelling. Farming all 74 kilometres of our vineyards one vine at a time is how we make big, bold wine.

This holiday season, make gift-giving easy with Road 13’s ready-to-gift sets, including beautiful boxes and personalized cards.

Warmth & Cheer (two-bottle set), $61

These silky reds are a symphony of flavours that will stop you in your tracks and warm your soul. Includes: 2020 Seventy-Four K and 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon.

Merry & Bright (two-bottle set) $68

There’s always an occasion for Chenin Blanc. Includes: 2018 Sparkling Chenin Blanc and 2021 Chip Off the Old Block Chenin Blanc.

Comfort & Joy Set (three-bottle set), $101

First flannel plaid jackets, and then big reds. The bunch of bold wines is the perfect trio for finding comfort and joy while watching the snow fall. Includes: 2020 Seventy-Four K, 2019 GSM, and 2019 Syrah.

Prosper & Wishes (three-bottle set), $130

Special occasions call for special wines. This collection is going to be on everyone’s wish list this year. Includes: 2019 Syrah Malbec, 2019 Syrah and 2019 Jackpot 5th Element.

Holiday Toolkit (six-bottle set), $273

Road 13 essentials to get you through the holidays. Includes: 2018 Sparkling Chenin Blanc, 2021 Chip Off the Old Block Chenin Blanc, 2019 GSM, 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019 Jackpot Syrah, and 2019 Jackpot 5th Element.

Order online at store.road13vineyards.com/Purchase/Holiday-Gift-Sets.

Please note: Order by December 9 (for shipping throughout BC) to receive your wine before Christmas. View the winery’s Holiday Shipping FAQ for more information. Receive complimentary shipping on all orders of $150 or more.