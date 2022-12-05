Community News / Gastown

Di Beppe Marks Five Years with Delicious December Anniversary Celebration

Portrait

The Goods from Di Beppe

Vancouver, BC | Time to blow out the candles and pour the prosecco! Gastown’s Di Beppe is celebrating its fifth anniversary this December with a nostalgic food menu to bring back some memorable featured menu items from over the years.

The corner caffè and ristorante, operated by Kitchen Table Restaurants, has handily earned its reputation through the last five years as a humble but vibrant spot for a taste of Italian hospitality and authentic home-style flavours served with pride and passion.

From December 5 to 31, Di Beppe’s cozy and welcoming ristorante will be sharing its special anniversary menu, featuring items like an antipasto of mushroom bruschetta with fontina cheese, herbs, and lemon zest; a broccolini rigatoni with garlic, chilli, butter, anchovies and pecorino; and a pesto pizza with, zucchini, asparagus, and stracciatella – that soft, creamy cheese at the heart of burrata.

With an anniversary celebration, guests would want to save room for dessert – and Di Beppe’s dolci of prosecco panna cotta is the perfect punctuation to any meal. Toast to five years of the “young Italian restaurant with an old Italian soul” with a Negroni or Rosso by the glass.

DI BEPPE’S 5TH ANNIVERSARY MENU

anti
mushroom bruschetta with fontina cheese herbs and lemon zest ($10)

pizza
pesto based with asparagus, roasted zucchini, grana padano and stracciatella (vegetarian) ($26)

pasta
broccolini rigatoni with garlic, chilli, butter, anchovies, pecorino and e.v.o.o ($27)
can be made vegan

dolci
prosecco panna cotta with aperol coulis ($9.50)

Di Beppe’s fifth anniversary dishes are available for dinner only. Lunch is served in the ristorante from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Di Beppe
Neighbourhood: Gastown
8 West Cordova St. | 604-559-1122 | WEBSITE
Di Beppe Marks Five Years with Delicious December Anniversary Celebration
Seven Wine-Centric Events to Put On Your Agenda, Now to Dec. 1st

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Sign Up for a Jewellery Making Class with Local Designer Erica Leal

Casey Greabeiel and Chris Decock on Bringing an Alberta-Born Bar to Vancouver

Cheers to Three Years of Beer-Forward Gastown Restaurant, ‘The Magnet’

On Nourishing the Community and Raising the (Chocolate) Bar for Women, with Shelley Bolton

From Side-Hustling Wedding Cakes to Solo-Dining Desserts, with Pastry Chef Oliver Bernardino

The Cozy Prairie Themed Bar Tucked Away on Cordova Street

Popular

Our Guide to This Month’s Holiday Markets, Fairs and Pop-Ups

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

On Drinking with Your Eyes and Coffee Psychology, with Local Ceramicist, Dustin Ryan Yu

How Mandarin Oranges Once Marked the Beginning of Vancouver’s Holiday Season

Sebastian Cortez Does The Dishes

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Main Street

Celebrate the Incoming New Year with NYE 2023 Decadence at Anh and Chi
Community News

‘Tis the Season for Kafka’s Jolly-Good Cookies

3 Places
Community News / The Okanagan

Grape Gifts Make Great Gifts: Holiday Wine Sets from Road 13 Vineyards Now Available to Order
Community News / The Okanagan

Send Love and Good Cheer(s) with Holiday Wine Sets from Liquidity Wines