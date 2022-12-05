Di Beppe Marks Five Years with Delicious December Anniversary Celebration

The Goods from Di Beppe

Vancouver, BC | Time to blow out the candles and pour the prosecco! Gastown’s Di Beppe is celebrating its fifth anniversary this December with a nostalgic food menu to bring back some memorable featured menu items from over the years.

The corner caffè and ristorante, operated by Kitchen Table Restaurants, has handily earned its reputation through the last five years as a humble but vibrant spot for a taste of Italian hospitality and authentic home-style flavours served with pride and passion.

From December 5 to 31, Di Beppe’s cozy and welcoming ristorante will be sharing its special anniversary menu, featuring items like an antipasto of mushroom bruschetta with fontina cheese, herbs, and lemon zest; a broccolini rigatoni with garlic, chilli, butter, anchovies and pecorino; and a pesto pizza with, zucchini, asparagus, and stracciatella – that soft, creamy cheese at the heart of burrata.

With an anniversary celebration, guests would want to save room for dessert – and Di Beppe’s dolci of prosecco panna cotta is the perfect punctuation to any meal. Toast to five years of the “young Italian restaurant with an old Italian soul” with a Negroni or Rosso by the glass.

DI BEPPE’S 5TH ANNIVERSARY MENU

anti

mushroom bruschetta with fontina cheese herbs and lemon zest ($10)

pizza

pesto based with asparagus, roasted zucchini, grana padano and stracciatella (vegetarian) ($26)

pasta

broccolini rigatoni with garlic, chilli, butter, anchovies, pecorino and e.v.o.o ($27)

can be made vegan

dolci

prosecco panna cotta with aperol coulis ($9.50)

Di Beppe’s fifth anniversary dishes are available for dinner only. Lunch is served in the ristorante from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.