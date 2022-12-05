Celebrate the Incoming New Year with NYE 2023 Decadence at Anh and Chi

The Goods from Anh and Chi

Vancouver, BC | This New Year’s Eve, step into 2023 with a decadent evening of live music and DJ, welcome bubbles and two of Vancouver’s finest chefs at Mount Pleasant’s Anh and Chi (3388 Main Street). For one night only, the Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant is hosting a mouthwatering collaboration between Anh and Chi matriarch chef Ly Nguyen and sustainability advocate chef Quang Dang. Two seatings are available and guests can book online starting Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at anhandchi.com.

With each option, guests will embark on a culinary fusion of worldly flavours, curated with the finest ingredients from farmers and purveyors across British Columbia.

“There is so much to be thankful for in the past year – restaurants fully opened, many local nonprofits supported through Reservation by Donation, and a global Michelin Bib Gourmand designation,” explains Amelie and Vincent Nguyen, the sister-brother co-founders of Anh and Chi. “New Year’s Eve 2023 Decadence is a special nod to our team, patrons and industry partners who have supported us through this wild journey and to wholeheartedly welcome all that is possible in 2023. We look forward to seeing our guests’ luxurious smiles and decadent vibes.”

NYE 2023 Decadence at Anh and Chi

5 p.m. – Five-course Tasting Menu

$150 plus tax and gratuity

Or

8 p.m. – Eight-course Tasting Menu

$250 plus tax and gratuity

Full menus and more details here.

ENTERTAINMENT

A lineup of some of Anh and Chi’s favourite local musicians will be joining the party to set the mood for 2023 include:

Vi An, the queen of intuitive improvisations on the Asian long-plucked zither.

Omar Khan, the veritable artist will take you away with his guitar sifting through genres of pop, R & B, hip hop and folk seamlessly.

Mount Pleasant’s John Pirito and Alex Szabo in dusty leather jackets will lay down rolling basslines and DJing dreamy doses of organic instrumentation.

CREATIVE COCKTAILS + LOW-INTERVENTION WINE

In addition to the welcome bubbles, Anh and Chi’s talented bar team will greet you upon arrival to offer the perfect libation for guests’ New Year’s Eve experience.

Wine director & sommelier Miguel Arrais will be working his pairing magic throughout the dining room with our renowned selection of natural wines offered by-the-glass or bottle.

Bar manager Caleb Lopez will be behind the wood crafting the classics and Anh and Chi’s latest refreshers he’s known for.

On October 27, 2022, Anh and Chi was given the honour of Michelin Guide Vancouver’s 2022 Bib Gourmand designation. Only 12 restaurants in the city received this distinction and executive chef Ly Nguyen became the first Vietnamese-Canadian woman in Canada to accept the award on behalf of Anh and Chi.

In addition, Anh and Chi continues its popular Reservation by Donation program, where guests can skip the lines by reserving a table with a donation of their choice. Every dollar is donated and directly supports marginalised communities in Vancouver. To date, Anh and Chi’s patrons and staff have raised more than $126,000. Bookings can be made here.