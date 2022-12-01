Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

AnnaLena is Looking to Add Experienced Sous Chef to Their Award-Winning Team

Portrait


Vancouver, BC | AnnaLena is currently looking to add a Sous Chef to their award-winning team. With a focus on evolving tasting menus, AnnaLena has designed a very special dining experience fuelled by creativity and virtuosity.

Our ideal candidate will have previous experience in a similar role, and is highly motivated and passionate about food.

If you would like to chat with us about the position, please respond to this post in confidence to mike@annalena.ca. Only suitable applicants will be contacted. We’re looking forward to meeting you. Cheers!

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
AnnaLena is Looking to Add Experienced Sous Chef to Their Award-Winning Team
Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Picking Grapes with Reverie Beall

The Floating Respite Within Easy Swimming Reach of Kits Beach

Take A Look Inside ‘Brasserie Coquette’, Now Open on Arbutus

Snag Tickets for Tayo’s Summer-Inspired Filipino Dinner

A Look Inside Folke, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

A Symbolic and Well-Traveled Piece of Luggage Uncovered from the MOV

Popular

Our Guide to This Month’s Holiday Markets, Fairs and Pop-Ups

Sebastian Cortez Does The Dishes

The New Mitsi Notame ‘Portal Tote’ Just Went to the Top of Our Wish List

Picking Grapes with Liam “Li” Johnstone

Tacofino Announces New Happy Hour & Cocktail Menu at Their Gastown Location

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / West End

Bacaro Italian Restaurant is Seeking a Day Manager
Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Café Medina on the Hunt for a New Assistant General Manager
Opportunity Knocks

The Pointe Restaurant at Wickaninnish Inn is Seeking a New Executive Chef, Restaurant Supervisor
Opportunity Knocks / North Vancouver

Junior Sous Chef Sought for North Van’s Douce Diner