Our Guide to This Month’s Holiday Markets, Fairs and Pop-Ups

Eek! The holiday shopping frenzy has begun! For those, like us, who would rather opt out of the mall madness in favour of a more convivial and community-minded atmosphere, we’ve compiled a list of the holiday markets, fairs and pop-ups on our radar, happening around Vancouver during the month of December…

Studio 111

The Story of Things’ vintage shop, Studio 1111, is open to the public for three weekend-long events leading up to the holidays. A highly curated selection of vintage and designer clothing – think coats, woolly things and party-friendly attire – as well as an extensive selection of ceramics makes this the perfect place to hit up for all of your holiday gathering and/or hosting needs. Find out more.

Dec 3-4, 10-11 & 17-18 | 12-5pm | Studio 1111 (Alleyside) 1111 Commercial Dr. (Alleyside) MAP

Centre A ‘Tropical Cafe’

Now in its second iteration, Centre A’s themed Holiday Art Market is now open to the public for viewing and bidding via a silent auction, until Saturday, Dec. 17th. This year’s theme: Tropical Cafe. Think original artworks from 30+ artists – many of them BC-based – showcased salon-style in the gallery. “The Tropical Cafe is not only a gathering place, but also a site for exchange, ignition, and clashes of ideas and ideals.” Find out more.

Nov. 26-Dec. 17 | Wed-Sat, 12-6pm | Centre A 205-268 Keefer Street, 2nd Floor MAP

Toque

Hosted annually by the Western Front art centre, Toque Craft Fair continues to uphold its reputation as a well-curated gathering of exceptionally talented and creative people. The 2022 edition is a three-day-long event (Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-10pm; Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11am-5pm) featuring 33 vendors from across B.C. Expect a diverse selection of really cool, handmade stuff, including ceramics, art, jewelry, stationery, woolly things and more. Details.

Dec. 2-4 | Various times | Western Front | Admission by donation 303 East 8th Ave. MAP

Crafty Affaire

A curated line-up of local vendors will be setting up shop at the Wesbrook Community Centre, on the UBC campus, for this year’s Crafty Affaire Market. Stay tuned to their Instagram feed for vendor announcements.

Dec. 3-4 | 10am-4pm | Wesbrook Community Centre 3335 Webber Ln. MAP

Grog Studio 3rd Annual Holiday Sale

The East Van ceramics studio is once again opening their doors to the public for a festive afternoon of shopping creative clay works by current studio mates Jessica Marie Fraser, Yunhan Wang, Daisy Browns Ceramics, and Danica Kaspar. Find out more.

Sun, Dec. 4 | 12-4pm | Grog Studio 3490 Bridgeway St. MAP

Eastside Flea

The Eastside Flea is in full swing with three weekend holiday markets during the month of December (3-4, 10-11, and 17-18). Plan on sticking around for awhile to peruse goods from over 60 talented vendors, while enjoying eats from the on-site food trucks, drinks from the market’s eight taps, music and general good vibes. Bonus: the Flea is dog friendly! Entry to a single day is $5, or hook yourself up with access to all of the action with a weekend pass for just $10 here. Details.

Dec. 3-4, 10-11 & 17-18 | 11am-5pm | Eastside Flea | $5-10 550 Malkin Ave. MAP

The Local Gift Edit

A weekend holiday sale, popping up Dec. 2-4 at Decade Studio in Mount Pleasant, featuring handmade goods for your body and home from nine local makers, including Decade Studio’s own line of inclusive fit denim, of course. Also: whimsical bags by Mitsi Notame, knits by Bare Knitwear, Homecoming Candles, Constantina Jewelry, Nectrous Botanicals soaps, Maria Ida Designs glass blown creations, cool shirting from Nena Hansen, and other nice things from et Tigre. Details.

Dec. 2-4 | Various times | Decade Studio 88 West 8th Ave. MAP

Slice of Life

Hit Slice of Life’s Next Door space for “Mini Mart Saturdays”, open from 12-5pm every weekend in December leading up to Christmas, and featuring a rotating roster of local makers. Check out the @slicenextdoor for vendor participant announcements. Bonus: you can also unload some of your pre-loved clothing and pick up some new duds to gift for someone you love at the SOL clothing swap.

Sat, Dec. 3, 10 & 17 | Next Door (at Slice of Life) 1638 Venables St. MAP

Made in the 604

Catch the Made in the 604 Holiday Pop-Up Market in two different neighbourhoods this month: Mount Pleasant and the Shipyards District. Support the Vancouver community of creative minds, makers and small businesses by shopping from a line up of local entrepreneurs only – there are more than 80 involved in the North Van (Pipe Shop) market alone! Find out more.

Dec. 3-4 | 11am-5pm | Heritage Hall 3102 Main St. MAP

Dec. 3-4 & 17-18 | 12-6pm | The Pipe Shop 115 Victory Ship Way MAP

Kaya Kaya

Japanese ceramics, Shigaragi Vases, textiles from Nara (the ancient capital of Japan), Moroccan imported Fes embroidered bags, pouches, carpets, blankets, and Argan and cactus oils. Find out more.

Dec. 2-7 | Visual Space Gallery 3352 Dunbar St, Vancouver, BC V6S 2C1 MAP

Krampusmarkt

Strange Fellows Brewing and OH Studio Project‘s old world-inspired Winter Market, hosted by the one-and-only Krampus, is back from Dec. 9-11. Shop a unique selection of handmade goods from 33 artisans, while enjoying beer, cider and wine tastings. Swing by on the Saturday (1-4pm) or Sunday (1-3pm) for a photo session with Krampus, by donation. Advance tickets and details.

Dec. 9-11 | Various Times | Strange Fellows Brewing | $5 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

First Pick Handmade

Popping up inside of Mount Pleasant’s Heritage Hall, the First Pick Handmade holiday event is a gathering of nearly 30 local vendors selling their creations. You’ll find everything from headwear, t-shirts and up-cycled sweaters, to felted creatures, leather accessories, art, ceramics, letterpressed objects and more. Details and advance tickets.

Dec. 10-11 | 11am-6pm | Heritage Hall | $3 3102 Main St. MAP

Weirdos Holiday Market

Check off the oddball(s) on your holiday shopping list by hitting the Weirdos Market, a one-stop-shop for all things unusual, mystical and down-right bizarre – think badass soaps, witchy candles, creepy 3D-printed steins and planters made out of recycled dolls’ heads – curated by the peeps of the This Monkey’s Gone to Heaven oddity shop. Open daytime hours over two weekends (Dec. 10-11 and 17-18, 10am-6pm), as well as the preceding Friday evenings (Dec. 9 & 16, 6-9pm) for adults only. Find out more.

Dec. 9-11 & 16-18 | Various times | Russian Hall | $5 600 Campbell Ave. MAP

The Polygon Gallery Holiday Shop

In collaboration with the Little Mountain Shop, North Van’s The Polygon Gallery is once again hosting over 20 Canadian vendors in their transformed mezzanine Holiday Shop, with a spotlight on local, BIPOC- and woman-owned businesses. Also of note: weekly interactive ‘Meet the Maker’ events happening every weekend from 11am-4pm (through Dec. 18th), with a line-up of nine local creatives doing everything from aura photography and calligraphy engraving, to custom poetry and Furoshiki gift wrapping. Find out more.

Wed-Sun, Until Dec. 26 | Gallery hours | The Polygon Gallery 101 Carrie Cates Court MAP

Did we miss someone? If you have a favourite craft fair or maker event that should have been included in this list, but wasn’t, please comment below or send your suggestion to michelle [at] scoutmagazine.ca