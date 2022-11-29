Main Street’s ‘Old Bird’ Modern Chinese Bistro Announces New Winter Menu

The Goods from Old Bird

Vancouver, BC | Winter is coming and so is Old Bird’s new menu! Starting on November 30, 2022, the modern Chinese bistro on Main Street is launching their new menu with a bang! We’re talking about 72-hour sous vide beef noodle soup, local mussels with Chinese sausage and beer, brisket-and-rice-meal stuffed squid, and Ma La cake.

Their always delicious drink menu has also been updated with a few winter cocktail choices and natural wine from Austria. For the fun go-getter, don’t forget to try Old Bird’s baijiu flights! Old Bird is sure to tantalize your taste buds with their new menu – I know it has me drooling just thinking about it!