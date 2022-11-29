‘Krampusmarkt’ Returns to Strange Fellows Brewing Next Week, Dec. 9-11

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Strange Fellows Brewing and OH Studio Project are thrilled to announce the details of KRAMPUSMARKT 2022! In celebration of everyone’s favourite baddie Krampus, this Old World-inspired Winter Market brings some merry lightness and goodwill to the darkest days of the year.

Expect the unexpected & extraordinary as you explore a wunderkammer of ceramics, jewellery, leather, textiles, baskets, chocolate, baked goods, stationary, glass, wall art, coffee, perfume, florals, ethical clothing and skincare, and more from 36 unique artisans… all enjoyed in a festive atmosphere with a glass of cheer in hand!

Aja Billas Ceramics

Amara Blue Designs

Angelica Oudijk Art

Black Solv

Bronsino

Christine Moulson

Coffee Heroine

Conscious Care

eikcam ceramics

Devi Arts Collective

Flight Path Designs

Flore Botanical Alchemy

Fourth Avenue Treats (Sat + Sun only)

The Hive Printing

Jemma Van Osch / Glass

Jessica Redditt Design

Kaortik

Living Lotus Chocolate

Logan Thackray

Maria Ida Designs

Marigold Collective

Marissa Schiesser

Melt Confectionary

Milklady Soap Co.

Mimi & Moo

Mixers and Elixirs

Morena Clothing

Morning Star Woolen

Out of the Woods Woodcraft

Porchlight Press

Scandinazn

Skwálwen Botanicals

Stank Daddy (Friday only)

Subo Bakes (Sat + Sun only)

TOODLEBUNNY

Tracy D’Souza(Friday only)

Curated by OH Studio Project

Hosted by the one-and-only Krampus

Krampusmarkt Opening Reception:

Friday December 9th, 6-8pm

A festive evening of first dibs on one-of-a-kind creations, seasonal music, drinks & nibbles.

*Tickets $15 – includes nibbles & a drink (beer/cider/wine)

Krampustmarkt Hours:

Friday December 9th, 8pm-10pm

Saturday December 10th, 11am-6pm

Sunday December 11th, 11-4pm

General Admission $5 – at the door (under-18 free)

Photos with Krampus:

Once again, Krampus has agreed to play nice and sit for photos with his fans. With friends and family in tow, turn out in your best goth or festive attire and carry on the tradition.

Saturday December 10th, 1-4pm

Sunday December 11th, 1-3pm

By Donation to A Better Life Foundation

We look forward to sharing this plethora of creativity with you and supporting local makers while celebrating the joy and warmth of community in the bleak midwinter.