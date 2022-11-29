Community News / East Vancouver

‘Krampusmarkt’ Returns to Strange Fellows Brewing Next Week, Dec. 9-11

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Strange Fellows Brewing and OH Studio Project are thrilled to announce the details of KRAMPUSMARKT 2022! In celebration of everyone’s favourite baddie Krampus, this Old World-inspired Winter Market brings some merry lightness and goodwill to the darkest days of the year.

Expect the unexpected & extraordinary as you explore a wunderkammer of ceramics, jewellery, leather, textiles, baskets, chocolate, baked goods, stationary, glass, wall art, coffee, perfume, florals, ethical clothing and skincare, and more from 36 unique artisans… all enjoyed in a festive atmosphere with a glass of cheer in hand!

Aja Billas Ceramics
Amara Blue Designs
Angelica Oudijk Art
Black Solv
Bronsino
Christine Moulson
Coffee Heroine
Conscious Care
eikcam ceramics
Devi Arts Collective
Flight Path Designs
Flore Botanical Alchemy
Fourth Avenue Treats (Sat + Sun only)
The Hive Printing
Jemma Van Osch / Glass
Jessica Redditt Design
Kaortik
Living Lotus Chocolate
Logan Thackray
Maria Ida Designs
Marigold Collective
Marissa Schiesser
Melt Confectionary
Milklady Soap Co.
Mimi & Moo
Mixers and Elixirs
Morena Clothing
Morning Star Woolen
Out of the Woods Woodcraft
Porchlight Press
Scandinazn
Skwálwen Botanicals
Stank Daddy (Friday only)
Subo Bakes (Sat + Sun only)
TOODLEBUNNY
Tracy D’Souza(Friday only)

Curated by OH Studio Project
Hosted by the one-and-only Krampus

Krampusmarkt Opening Reception:

Friday December 9th, 6-8pm
A festive evening of first dibs on one-of-a-kind creations, seasonal music, drinks & nibbles.
*Tickets $15 – includes nibbles & a drink (beer/cider/wine)

Krampustmarkt Hours:

Friday December 9th, 8pm-10pm
Saturday December 10th, 11am-6pm
Sunday December 11th, 11-4pm

General Admission $5 – at the door (under-18 free)

Photos with Krampus:
Once again, Krampus has agreed to play nice and sit for photos with his fans. With friends and family in tow, turn out in your best goth or festive attire and carry on the tradition.

Saturday December 10th, 1-4pm
Sunday December 11th, 1-3pm

By Donation to A Better Life Foundation

We look forward to sharing this plethora of creativity with you and supporting local makers while celebrating the joy and warmth of community in the bleak midwinter.

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

