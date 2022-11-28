Tacofino Announces New Happy Hour & Cocktail Menu at Their Gastown Location

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | Heading into the winter months, Tacofino Taco Bar. is excited to announce a new happy hour menu, as well as a new cocktail menu, to keep you warm on rainy afternoons.

“We had a lot of fun working through our new happy hour food menu,” says Jamie Cholack, Tacofino’s Head of Food & Beverage. “We wanted to develop flavours that felt authentic to Tacofino, while also making them shareable and affordable. And with all of our new happy hour plates coming in at $10 or less, we think we’ve accomplished just that.”

The new happy hour additions include a Jalapeno Queso Dip, Vegan Tator Tots, Brisket Corn Pops and Spicy Nuts. The one menu holdover is the infamous Tacofino Chicken Wings, which pair pretty well with a $6 happy hour beer.

“For the cocktail menu, we wanted to take a more seasonal approach,” says Cholack. “We’ve spun some of our margarita recipes to introduce winter flavours, as well as introduced tequilas and mezcals to classic cocktails, like the negroni and old fashioned.”

New cocktail additions include a Cream Soda Sour, Beet Ginger Sour, Mezcal Negroni, Apple Rhubarb Arbol Caipirinha, Oaxaca Old Fashioned and a Blackberry Margarita.

Both menus are now available at Tacofino Taco Bar (15 W Cordova St), with the happy hour menu being available seven days a week from 3pm-6pm. The cocktail menu is also available seven days a week, with select cocktails starting at $9.5 during happy hour.