Mon Pitou is Ready for the Holidays: Gift Baskets, a Christmas Dinner Kit, and More!

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Marché Mon Pitou has once again become a one-stop shop for the holidays with the launch of their Holiday Gift Baskets, Christmas Dinner Kit, and more!

With December being only days away, Mon Pitou has once again transformed itself into a cozy holiday destination. As soon as you walk in, you’ll be captivated by the smell of hot apple cider and shelving filled with specialty product from France, including some seasonal items like calissons from Arnaud Soubeyran, Hédène honey, and beautiful hand-crafted candied fruit from Florian Confiserie.

And if you’re looking for a simple way to cross a few names off of your nice list, Mon Pitou has a fabulous selection of holiday gift baskets that include a variety of their specialty products along with some house-made favourites. Visit www.marchemonpitou.ca/holiday-gifts to browse and place your order today.

Now, let’s talk about the one thing we are all looking forward to: Christmas Dinner! This year, Mon Pitou is thrilled to be offering an incredible Prime Rib Christmas Dinner Kit. This feast feeds 4 and includes a fabulous prime-rib roast, peppercorn sauce, their famous creamy whipped mashed potatoes, maple-thyme roasted rainbow carrots, a simple mixed green salad with house-made champagne vinaigrette, and a decadent Paris Brest for dessert. Does that sound festive or what!

This kit can be pre-ordered until 3pm on December 20th for a 3pm pickup on Christmas Eve. Visit exploretock.com/marchemonpitou for more information and to place your order today.

So, as you continue to prepare for the holiday season, make sure to keep Mon Pitou at the top of your list! And for more information on products, gift baskets, dinner kits, or anything in between, don’t hesitate to contact them at info@marchemonpitou.ca.