Main St. Brewing Making Spirits Bright with Return of Annual ‘Miracle on Main Street’ Toy Drive

The Goods from Main St. Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Main St. Brewing is getting into the festive spirit and spreading some holiday cheer by bringing back its Miracle on Main Street Toy Drive beginning Thursday, December 1 at the Mount Pleasant brewery (261 E 7th Ave.).

From Dec. 1 to 12, every guest who drops off unwrapped toys, games, sporting goods or gift cards with a minimum value of $10 will receive a complimentary flight of four Main St. flagship beers — Naked Fox IPA, Main St. Pilsner, Hula Hula Tropical Milkshake Sour, Secret Krush Lager or Kingpin Pale Ale — as well as entry into a series of twelve ‘odd-day’ draws taking place December 1st through 23rd.

Draw winners will receive a six-pack of Main St. beer and a $50 gift card to local merchants in the Mount Pleasant area, with every entrant over the age of 19 also receiving entry into the grand prize of one flat of Main St. beer a month for a year to be drawn on Friday, December 23.

All donations will go to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre prior to its annual Children’s Christmas Party. Founded in 1978, DEWC is one of the few safe spaces within the Downtown Eastside exclusively for self-identified women and their children and provides practical support to more than 700 women, children and seniors on a daily basis. As well as offering refuge and shelter from conditions of poverty and violence, the Centre provides necessities including hot meals, free clothing, secure mailing addresses, phone and computer access, and functioning and secure toilets and showers.

For those looking to go above and beyond to show their support, the DEWC’s Holiday Donation Wish List also includes slippers, blankets and throws, winter wear (gloves, hats, scarves), clothing (socks, pajamas, underwear), toiletries (lip balm, hand cream, make-up, body wash, toothbrush, toothpaste, hair brushes and combs) as well as backpacks and school/art supplies.

“Showing our love for the community is of vital importance for our whole team and we look forward to this event every year as a way to raise awareness of local families and charities that need our support,” says Main St. Co-Owner Nigel Pike. “Everyone who chips in and donates to the cause can help us share in the spirit of the season and put some smiles on kids’ faces this Christmas.”