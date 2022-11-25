Community News / East Vancouver

‘The Ultimate Match’ Begins December 1st at Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Long-time champs Top Rope Birria and Strange Fellows Brewing are stoked to announce details of their upcoming match, beginning Thursday December 1st, 2022, at Strange Fellows Brewing. This all-star tag team will crush your craving for the ultimate taco and beer pairing, every Thursday through Sunday until Spring*!

In one corner, wearing a cheese skirt with a side of kimchi in all their meaty, cheesy goodness is Top Rope Birria Food Truck. In the other corner, hoppy, refreshing and guaranteed to slay the thirst of all contenders is Strange Fellows Brewing. Two fellow foes, who no matter how hard they try, are always a perfect match!

Don’t miss out on this match made in heaven and be sure to swing by for the Season Opener Bash Dec 1st-4th to enjoy $7 Quesabirria Tacos (special throwback price) and $1 off draught beer all weekend long!

Thursdays & Fridays: 4-8pm
Saturdays: 1-7pm | Sundays: 12-4pm

*We should mention that due to certain seasonal festivities, there will be NO FOOD TRUCK December 24th-January 4th.

Wednesday December 7th and 14th will feature guests FLYING ELBOW Philly Cheesesteaks. More pop-up guests to follow.

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
