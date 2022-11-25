Heads Up / West End

Here’s What Happened at Last Night’s ‘Canada’s Great Kitchen Party Vancouver’

Portrait

Photo: Anjali Spooner

We were in the crowd at the Westin Bayshore last night, for the ninth and final Canada’s Great Kitchen Party regional qualifier, to see Chef Bobby Milheron (Homer St. Cafe & Bar, Tableau Bar Bistro, Maxine’s Cafe & Bar) walk away with the gold, as well as the People’s Choice Award. His awarding-winning dish: lightly smoked Canadian Geoduck with B.C. spot prawn terrine, pickled bull kelp, sunchoke, and shellfish jus, paired with Mission Hill Reserve Rosé 2021.

Chef Milheron faced off against four other local chefs – Sandy Chen (Archer), Scott Korzack (Bacaro), Vish Mayekar (Caffè La Tana, Pepino’s), and Thachaya “Mike” Tuangkitkun (Maenam) – for the opportunity to rep Vancouver at the Canadian Culinary Championship in Ottawa (February 3-4, 2023). Milheron will be competing against seven other extraordinary chefs, hailing from culinary hotspots across Canada, with the hopes of succeeding the previous title holder, Chef Roger Ma (Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar).

Thursday night’s top honour was decided by a line-up of seven judges: Head Judge James Chatto, Senior Judge Joie Alvaro Kent, 2020 Canadian Culinary Championship Gold Medallist Roger Ma, Andrea Carlson (Burdock & Co, Harvest Community Foods, Bar Gobo), Chef Hamid Salimian (VCC Culinary Arts), Chef Douglas Chang (Ai & Om Knives), and Sid Cross (Chef’s Table Society).

Other Vancouver Kitchen Party honours of the night were as follows:

Second Place: Thachaya “Mike” Tuangkitkun (Maenam) who made a fragrant Southern Thai-style Turmeric Curry with B.C. sockeye salmon, mussel, side-striped prawn, fresh young coconut, and squid-ink cracker dusted with “Tom Yum” seasoning, alongside Tantalus Old Vines Riesling 2020

Third Place: Vish Mayekar (Caffè La Tana and Pepino’s Spaghetti House) with a Lamb Agnolotti and Seared Scallop in South Indian Curry Sauce, with curry-leaf foam and lime crumb, accompanied by Artakama Roussanne/Viognier 2021, Oliver, B.C.

Congrats to all of the awesome Vancouver chefs who participated in this year’s event! Check out our image of Canada’s Great Kitchen Party Vancouver in the gallery below…

  • IMG_8023
  • IMG_8025 2
The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver
Neighbourhood: West End
1601 Bayshore Dr. | 604-682-3377 | WEBSITE
Here’s What Happened at Last Night’s ‘Canada’s Great Kitchen Party Vancouver’
Six Vancouver Chefs to Duke it Out for a Chance at Canada-Wide Recognition, Nov. 24

There are 0 comments

West End

On Hospitality, Sentimental Stripes and Anchovies, with Chef Scott Korzack

Six Vancouver Chefs to Duke it Out for a Chance at Canada-Wide Recognition, Nov. 24

Noah’s Cafe Relocating to New Denman St. Location This Fall

Carlino’s ‘New Lease’ Takes a Cue from an Old Italian Drinking Tradition

How a Climate Change Event Created a Local ‘Cause Célèbre’

Remembering the West End’s Charming Ligurian Restaurant and Its Stunning Patio

Popular

New Italian Countryside Inspired Restaurant, ‘The Farmhouse’, Now Open in Mount Pleasant

Take a Break with Courtney Chew, Founder of OCIN Eco-Swimwear & Lifestyle Brand

Remote Hospitality in the Golden Triangle of BC: A Cook’s Reflection

Granville Island’s Upstart & Crow Book Introduces “Top Shelf” Book and Beverage Soirée

MILK CRATE INTERVIEW // Shifting to a Four-Day Work Week Model

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Main Street

Pleasant Pairings is Returning to Main Street on Dec. 1st

Get ready for Pleasant Pairings, an evening of shop-hopping, connecting and complimentary wine (and cider) tastings, with the motto “small shops, great wine, what a pleasant time”.

8 Places
Heads Up / False Creek

Granville Island’s Upstart & Crow Book Introduces “Top Shelf” Book and Beverage Soirée

Grab a friend and get ready to see what happens when you blend the comfort of bookshelves with the vibes of a jazz club!
Heads Up

Seven Wine-Centric Events to Put On Your Agenda, Now to Dec. 1st

A quick rundown of recurring and special events happening around Vancouver this month, where good wine is basically guaranteed.

14 Places
Heads Up / East Vancouver

‘To Live For’ Bakery and Cafe Now Open on Nanaimo Street

Take a look inside Erin Ireland's new bakery and cafe at 1508 Nanaimo St. space ahead of their official opening, planned for this weekend.