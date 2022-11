Scout Magazine’s 2022 Holiday Guide, Mapped

The holidays are coming. In an effort to cut down on the stresses that can sneak into planning a gathering of friends, family or co-workers, we’ve compiled a quick rundown of which Scout Community Members are offering what this holiday season – from catering and take-out, to special dine-in menus and big buy-out options…

In case it doesn’t go without saying: by no means is this a comprehensive guide to every restaurant/business in our directory. We encourage you to treat this as a simple checklist, and reach out to the individual restaurants with your questions and for more in-depth details.

Buy-outs: Yes | Sit-down: 50 people

Special Events/Menus: Yes*

Catering: No

Take-out Options: No

Contact: eat@theacornrestaurant.ca

Website

The Acorn 3995 Main St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes | Sit-down: 40 people

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Contact: eat@thearborrestaurant.ca

Website

The Arbor 3941 Main St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus:Yes – we have a tried and true events menu, but are always happy to collaborate with customers

Catering: No

Take-out: Yes (just the usual suspects off our menu)

Website

Alibi Room 157 Alexander St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes (set menus from $49/person)

Catering: Yes

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Alimentaria Mexicana 1596 Johnston St. MAP

Buyout: Yes | Sit-down: 100 people | Stand-up: 150 people

Special Events/Menu: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out options: No

Contact: vanessal@viaggiohospitality.com

Website

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio (Ambleside) 1351 Bellevue Ave. MAP

Buyout: Yes | Sit-down: 90 people | Stand-up: 140 people

Special Events/Menu: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: No

Contact: vanessal@viaggiohospitality.com

Website

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio 1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

Buy-outs: Yes | Sit-down: 72 people | Stand-up: 120 people

Special Events/Menus: Yes – announcing NYE 2023 soon! New Fall/Winter cocktail and food menus available

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes – call 604-878-8883 to place your pick up order; weekday lunche delivery via Ubereats

Contact: eat@anhandchi.com

Website

Anh and Chi 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: No

Contact: info@barcorso.ca

Website

Bar Corso 1556 Commercial Dr. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes | Sit-down: 20 people | Stand-up: 30 people

Special Events/Menus: Yes (plus customizable menus for groups)

Catering: No

Take-out Options: No

Contact: events@settlementbuilding.com

Website

Belgard Kitchen 55 Dunlevy Ave. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Contact: eat@bellsandwhistlesyvr.ca

Website

Bells and Whistles 3296 Fraser St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Contact: dunbar@bellsandwhistlesyvr.ca

Website

Bells and Whistles (Dunbar) 4497 Dunbar St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Contact: eat@bufala.ca

Website

Bufala 5395 West Blvd MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Contact: edgemont@bufala.ca

Website

Bufala (Edgemont Village) 3280 Edgemont Blvd. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes – up to 25 people

Special Events/Menus: No

Catering: Yes (within parameters)

Take-out Options: Yes

Contact: theburrowrestaurant@gmail.com

Website

The Burrow 2781 Commercial Dr. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes | Sit-down: 25 people | Stand-up: 60 people

Special Events/Menus: No

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Caffè La Tana 635 Commercial Dr. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes (*and group booking)

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: No

Website

Carlino 1115 Alberni St . MAP

The Chickadee Room

Buy-outs: Yes – up to 55 people

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes (Juke Fried Chicken)

Contact: info@jukefriedchicken.com

Website

The Chickadee Room 182 Keefer St. MAP

Buyout: Yes | Sit-down: 45 people | Stand-up: 60 people

Special Events/Menu: Yes

Catering: No

Take-Out Options: Yes

Contact: vanessal@viaggiohospitality.com

Website

Cibo Trattoria 900 Seymour St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes | Sit-down: 30 | Stand-up: ~50 (canape style; Mucker Next Door available to rent out for a pre-mingle or post-dance)

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: No

Website

Dachi 2297 Hastings St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes (special features on NYE)

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes – available directly from our website or by phone 604-730-4325

Contact: info@delararestaurant.ca

Website

Delara 2272 West 4th Ave. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes | Sit-down: 12-18

Special Events/Menus: No

Catering: No

Take-out Options: No

Website

Elephant 1879 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1H8 MAP

Buyout: Yes

Special Events/Menu: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out options: Yes

Contact: vanessal@viaggiohospitality.com

Website

The Farmhouse 352 East 10th Ave. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes | Sit-down: 25 people (Chinatown)

Special Events/Menus: No

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Fat Mao 217 E Georgia St. MAP

Fat Mao (Downtown) 983 Helmcken St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Website



Flourist 3433 Commercial St. MAP

Folke

Buy-outs: Yes – groups of up to 40 people

Special Events/Menus: Yes – afternoon tea for the holidays (Saturday & Sunday, 11am-3:30pm); 10-course NYE dinner with three seatings

Catering: Yes – lunch, dinner and large versions of our plated desserts as full cakes for special occasions

Take-out Options: Yes

Contact: info@folkerestaurant.com

Website

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: Yes

Take-out Options: Yes

Contact: events@thegardenstrathcona.com

Website

The Garden Strathcona 868 East Hastings St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Gotham Steakhouse & Bar 615 Seymour St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes | Sit-down: 20-30 | Stand-up: ~40

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: Yes

Take-out Options: No

Website

Hānai 1590 Commercial Dr. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes – customizable menus for groups

Catering: No

Take-out Options: No

Contact: info@havanavancouver.com

Website

Havana 1212 Commercial Dr. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Hy's Steakhouse 637 Hornby Street MAP

Buy-outs: Yes | 70 seat function room with its own entrance, bar, restrooms, etc. | 40 seat communal table in main room

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Contact: sean@irishheather.com

Website

Irish Heather Shebeen 248 East Georgia St. MAP

Jamoneria by ARC Iberico

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: Yes – Master ham carving service

Take-out Options: No

Website

Jamoneria by ARC Iberico 1020-12471 Horseshoe Way, Richmond, BC MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: Yes

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Buy-outs: No

Special Events/Menus: Yes (Private Dining Room for group dining and events)

Catering: No

Take-out Options: No

Website

L'Abattoir 2178 Carrall St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes | Sit-down: 28 people

Special Events/Menus: No

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Longtail Kitchen 116-810 Quayside Drive MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Contact: eat@luckytaco.ca

Website

Lucky Taco 1685 Yew St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes | Sit-down: 50 people | Stand-up: 60 people

Special Events/Menus: No

Catering: Yes

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Maenam 1938 W. 4th Ave. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: Yes

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Marché Mon Pitou 1387 W 7th Ave. MAP

Buy-outs: No

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Mon Paris Pâtisserie 4396 Beresford St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: Yes

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Nammos Estiatorio 3980 Fraser St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Noah's Cafe 572 Davie St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: No (New Menu available December)

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Contact: booking@oldbird.ca

Website

Old Bird 3950 Main St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes | Sit-down: 30 people | Stand-up: 40 people

Special Events/Menus: No

Catering: Yes – through catering partners

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Odd Society Spirits 1725 Powell St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: No

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Osteria Savio Volpe 615 Kingsway MAP

Buyouts: YES | Sit-down: 60 people | Stand-up: 100 people

Special Event/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Contact: vanessal@viaggiohospitality.com

Website

Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar 1193 Denman St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: No

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Pepino's Spaghetti House 631 Commercial Drive MAP

Buyout: Yes

Special Events/Menu: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out options: Yes

Contact: vanessal@viaggiohospitality.com

Website

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery 560 Smithe St. MAP

Buy-outs: No

Special Events/Menus: Yes – special party platters like charcuterie and cheeses

Catering: Yes – sandwiches only

Take-out Options: Yes – sandwiches on Skip the Dishes and Ritual, raw meats and groceries on Cornershop

Website

Sebastian & Co. Fine Meats 2425 Marine Dr. MAP

Buy-outs: No

Special Events/Menus: No

Catering: No

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Sen Pad Thai 1666 Johnston St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: Yes

Take-out Options: No

Contact: marcdumouchel@yahoo.ca or info@straightandmarrow.com

Straight and Marrow 1869 Powell St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: Yes

Take-out Options: Yes

Contact: catering@tacofino.com or 778-870-6436

Website

Buy-outs: Yes | Sit-down: 60 people | Stand-up: 100 people

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: Yes

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Tocador 2610 Main St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes – full and partial

Special Events/Menus: Yes – prix fixe and family-style menu options ranging in price from $85-$120 per guest

Catering: No

Take-out Options: No

Contact: hello@ubuntucanteen.ca

Website

Buyout: Yes | Sit-down: 40 people | Stand-up: 60 people

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: No

Contact: vanessal@viaggiohospitality.com

Website

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar 900 Seymour St. MAP

Buy-outs: Yes | Sit-down: 30-50 people

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: Yes

Take-out Options: Yes

Website

Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana 1190 Victoria Drive MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: Yes – in-house only

Take-out Options: Yes for Cider – No for food.

Website

Windfall Cider #101 - 250 E Esplanade MAP

Buy-outs: Yes *** but not often

Special Events/Menus: Yes *** but not often

Catering: No

Take-out Options: No

Website

¿CóMO? Tapería 209 East 7th Avenue MAP

Further Afield

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: Yes

Take-out Options: No

Website

Averill Creek Vineyard 6552 North Rd., Duncan, BC MAP

Buy-outs: Yes

Special Events/Menus: Yes

Catering: No

Take-out Options: No

Website