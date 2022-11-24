Papi’s Announces Beer & Food Pairing Menu with Russell Brewing Co., New A-La-Carte Dishes

The Goods from Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar introduces the team behind them magic. Russell Brewing Co. teams up with Papi’s to bring a new set menu for all beer enthusiasts to enjoy.

RUSSELL BREWING CO. X PAPI’S BEER PAIRING MENU

Starting December 7, 2022, patrons can try a brand new beer pairing menu which will enhance their dining experience at Papi’s. For $80 per person, 4 courses will be enjoyed, each with a curated beer for that specific dish. This is the 1st of 4 events to come of this type!

1st Course

Ravioli Pasta & Prawns

with mango purée

paired with Black Berry Ale

2nd Course

Seafood Chowder

with clams, prawn, mussels, mirepoix cream

and fresh dill

paired with Honey Lager

3rd Course

Sirloin Steak & Scallop

with mashed potato, carrots, asparagus, red wine jus

paired with Angry Scotch Ale

4th Course

Bread Pudding

paired with Rocket Sour

DELICIOUS ADDITIONS TO A-LA-CARTE MENU

The main menu visitors know and love has changed for the better, adding in some delicious new eats such as: Steamed Clams and Ribeye Steak. View the entire menu via the links at the end of this email.



MEET THE TEAM!

Stan Chang

EXECUTIVE CHEF

South Korea born, from Pusan, Stan Chang made the move to Vancouver with his family when he was 15 years old. Him and his family sought out a better quality of life when they entered Canada. Stan has fond memories observing his grandfather as he worked as a cook in Taiwan – he recounts these memories as being fascinated by the culinary arts. This was a large motivator behind his desire to become a chef.

Growing up, choosing a career path was challenging for Stan since his parents wanted him to study business or medical. He ended up attending university at the University of British Columbia in Kelowna for Management but he always knew that Culinary was his true calling. In 2014, he moved to Ottawa and studied at Le Cordon Bleu. From there, he had the opportunity to work with Jungsik; two star Michelin chef and he also worked at up and coming restaurants and catering within the city.

One of Chef Chang’s biggest accomplishments is serving in the National Taiwan Army. His experience in the army taught him valuable morals like patience and the importance of hierarchy. Stan uses these morals to fuel his culinary mastery at Papi’s. He looks forward to continuing to develop his team and increase recognition of Papi’s in the Vancouver hospitality scene.

Davina Acedera

GENERAL MANAGER

Davina was born in Manila, Phillipines and arrived in Canada in 1997 with her siblings and mother. Having strong family ties in Vancouver made it a natural move for her and her family. Davina recollects working at Caffe Artigiano in 2006 as her entry into the hospitality industry – it was an exciting time as she experienced the peak and expansion of their popularity. She considers herself very fortunate for having been able to work with the Piccolo Brothers (who had kickstarted the coffee culture in Vancouver) where she experienced exceptional operational standards.

From there, she had the opportunity to work with some amazing and well-respected restauranteurs within the industry; Manny Feirerra from the famed Le Gavroche, Senova and Miradoro. She also had the opportunity to work with the Top Table Group, furthering her expertise and passion in the hospitality industry.

Davina is well cut out to be a General Manager at Papi’s, especially because she’s a foodie – she enjoys eating and drinking, trying the latest cuisine to keep knowledgeable about the most recent trends. Her husband also works in the restaurant industry, allowing her more access to great foods! Davina is motivated by having an influence on patrons by sharing positive experiences. She loves working with her team and helping instill a great motivation to succeed in the industry, making Papi’s her happy place.