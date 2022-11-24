Community News / Kitsilano

Award-Winning Maenam Restaurant Launches Wallet-Friendly Lunch Sets

Portrait

The Goods from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Michelin-recommended Maenam Restaurant announces the return of lunch service along with new affordable Thai set meals that are perfect for working lunches and post holiday shopping refuelling.

Priced between $24 and $28, Maenam’s lunch sets feature a delicious slate of the restaurant’s most popular dishes served with rice or roti, as well as a daily soup and salad featuring favourites like Thai consommé and papaya salad. Menu highlights include Hat Yai Fried Chicken served with crispy shallots, Nam Jim Gai sweet chili sauce and roti; Red Gati Vegetable Curry of sweet peppers, Thai eggplant, and holy basil, served with steamed jasmine rice; and Stir-Fried Beef Tenderloin with holy basil, bird’s eye chilies, garlic, and fried free-range egg, also served with steamed jasmine rice. Check out the entire menu of flavourful lunch sets plus tempting add-ons and sides at maenam.ca.

Lunch is served Wednesday through Saturday from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, and dinner Tuesday through Sunday starting at 5:00 pm. Advanced dine-in lunch and dinner reservations are recommended, via Resy at maenam.ca. Takeout lunch and dinner orders can be placed ahead of pickup by calling 604-730-5579, and delivery is available through partners Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Maenam
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1938 W. 4th Ave. | 604-730-5579 | WEBSITE
Award-Winning Maenam Restaurant Launches Wallet-Friendly Lunch Sets
Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Picking Grapes with Reverie Beall

The Floating Respite Within Easy Swimming Reach of Kits Beach

Take A Look Inside ‘Brasserie Coquette’, Now Open on Arbutus

Snag Tickets for Tayo’s Summer-Inspired Filipino Dinner

A Look Inside Folke, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

A Symbolic and Well-Traveled Piece of Luggage Uncovered from the MOV

Popular

New Italian Countryside Inspired Restaurant, ‘The Farmhouse’, Now Open in Mount Pleasant

Take a Break with Courtney Chew, Founder of OCIN Eco-Swimwear & Lifestyle Brand

‘To Live For’ Bakery and Cafe Now Open on Nanaimo Street

On Hospitality, Sentimental Stripes and Anchovies, with Chef Scott Korzack

Bao Bei Announces New ‘Mabuhay YVR’ Filipino Dinner Series, with Chef Mark Singson

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / West End

Papi’s Announces Beer & Food Pairing Menu with Russell Brewing Co., New A-La-Carte Dishes
Community News / Chinatown

Bao Bei Announces New ‘Mabuhay YVR’ Filipino Dinner Series, with Chef Mark Singson
Community News / The Okanagan

Phantom Creek Estates Launches New Duo of Sparkling Bruts
Community News / Gastown

Kafka’s is Coming in Hot with Their New Gastown Pop-Up Lunch Bar