Award-Winning Maenam Restaurant Launches Wallet-Friendly Lunch Sets

The Goods from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Michelin-recommended Maenam Restaurant announces the return of lunch service along with new affordable Thai set meals that are perfect for working lunches and post holiday shopping refuelling.

Priced between $24 and $28, Maenam’s lunch sets feature a delicious slate of the restaurant’s most popular dishes served with rice or roti, as well as a daily soup and salad featuring favourites like Thai consommé and papaya salad. Menu highlights include Hat Yai Fried Chicken served with crispy shallots, Nam Jim Gai sweet chili sauce and roti; Red Gati Vegetable Curry of sweet peppers, Thai eggplant, and holy basil, served with steamed jasmine rice; and Stir-Fried Beef Tenderloin with holy basil, bird’s eye chilies, garlic, and fried free-range egg, also served with steamed jasmine rice. Check out the entire menu of flavourful lunch sets plus tempting add-ons and sides at maenam.ca.

Lunch is served Wednesday through Saturday from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, and dinner Tuesday through Sunday starting at 5:00 pm. Advanced dine-in lunch and dinner reservations are recommended, via Resy at maenam.ca. Takeout lunch and dinner orders can be placed ahead of pickup by calling 604-730-5579, and delivery is available through partners Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.