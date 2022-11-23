Phantom Creek Estates Launches New Duo of Sparkling Bruts

The Goods from Phantom Creek Estates

Oliver, BC | Phantom Creek Estates, one of the Okanagan’s most acclaimed wineries, announces the newest two additions to their renowned repertoire of wines. A new 2017 Sparkling Brut and a 2017 Sparkling Brut Reserve will be released as single bottles and together in beautiful holiday gift bundles, just in time to celebrate the holiday season and to ring in a dazzling 2023.

Leading the dynamic Phantom Creek cellar team is Director of Winemaking Mark Beringer. His surname is among the most storied in California winemaking: Mark is the great-great-grandson of Jacob Beringer, one of the founders of the Napa Valley’s Beringer Vineyards. With his inherited passion for winemaking and knowledge passed down through generations, Mark is leading his team into groundbreaking territory in Okanagan winemaking. Using both traditional and modern techniques and with the latest technology, they are creating a portfolio of award-winning and memorable wines.

The 2017 Sparkling Brut and the 2017 Sparkling Brut Reserve will fit right in. “The release of these wines is very exciting for me and it was an honour to be a part of the winemaking process,” said Mark. “These wines reflect the team’s vision on modern winemaking while rooted in tradition and represents the beginning of a new chapter in my Napa winemaking history, and for my family’s roots reborn here in my new Okanagan home. These are beautiful celebration wines, which speak to the exquisite terroir we have here in the Okanagan and to the great passion of our winemaking team.”

2017 Sparkling Brut Reserve Méthode Traditionnelle ($80)

93% Chardonnay 7% Pinot Noir

This Chardonnay-dominant Brut Reserve shows delicate, elegant fruit, led by lemon and crisp green apple lifted by orchard blossoms and acacia. There’s added richness and complexity from aging in neutral barriques for 11 months prior to blending, along with toasty brioche notes from an additional 47 months in the méthode traditionnelle. That patience gives this wine its soft, creamy mousse, leading to a precise, richly textured palate that combines an evocative chalky minerality with impeccable purity of fruit.

2017 Sparkling Brut Méthode Traditionnelle ($70)

64% Chardonnay 36% Pinot Noir

This poised Brut seamlessly blends the lively finesse of Chardonnay with the depth of Pinot Noir. The nose shows bright and expressive fruit, with ripe lemon and golden apple, along with toasted hazelnut and subtle, harmonious sweet spices. The wine is framed by rich brioche notes, benefiting from extended aging on its lees for 47 months, leading to a fine, persistent mousse. It’s exceptionally balanced in a classic Brut style, with a verve and tension that carries the long, chalky finish.

The Sparkling Holiday Gift Bundles for 2022

These festive packages, valued at $200, will include:

– One bottle each of the 2017 Sparkling Brut and the 2017 Sparkling Brut Reserve

– A Phantom Creek Estates seated tasting and charcuterie board voucher for two people

– Free shipping

Duration: between November 23 and December 14 for all provinces except B.C. and available until December 20 for B.C. residents with guaranteed delivery before Christmas

Phantom Creek’s new 2017 Sparkling Brut, 2017 Sparkling Brut Reserve and holiday gift bundles are available to purchase online at phantomcreekestates.com/collection/bundle.