Kafka’s is Coming in Hot with Their New Gastown Pop-Up Lunch Bar

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee Roasting

Vancouver, BC | Comforting bowls of soups and stews are now being dished up at a new midday pop-up inside Kafka’s Coffee Roasters’ Gastown location. Lunch Bar by Kafka’s softly opened this week to test drive a new slate of warming one-bowl meals, plus tasty sandwiches, and a Glory Bowl. This new Gastown lunch destination at 151 W. Hastings St. is featuring two different stews — one vegan and one meat — each week for $13.50, served with a slice of fresh baked focaccia bread.

Lunch Bar by Kafka’s officially launches on Monday, Nov. 28! If you are in the area and want a sneak peek, tempting bowls of Moroccan Lamb Stew topped with cumin sour cream, and Squash and Chickpea (vegan) Stew finished with fresh cilantro and green onion are both on deck this week (11am to 2pm) for the soft launch.

Kafka’s Gastown is open 8am to 4pm daily, serving on-the-go breakfasts until 11am, Lunch Bar eats from 11am to 2pm, and locally roasted coffee drinks and delightful baked goods all day long.