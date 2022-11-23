Bao Bei Announces New ‘Mabuhay YVR’ Filipino Dinner Series, with Chef Mark Singson

The Goods from Bao Bei Brasserie

Vancouver, BC | “Long live” the spirit of good food, for it feeds the soul! This project began as a personal rekindling of love and appreciation for the Filipino dishes of Mark’s (@marksingson) childhood. He would like to share with the city how he interprets the famous (and sometimes obscure) dishes of his family – specifically his mom – and their ancestry. With this menu he hopes to contribute to a new, exciting generation of Filipino food that’s infused with modern techniques, but honours the traditions and ingredients of the Philippines.

So come for moreish comfort food, cute highballs made with Filipino soft drinks, a tight natural wine list and cold San Miguel.

‘Mabuhay YVR’ will be popping up at Bao Bei every Monday night for four weeks, starting Nov. 28th. First come first serve, old school styles. Open 5:30 to 10:30pm.

