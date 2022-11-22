New Italian Countryside Inspired Restaurant, ‘The Farmhouse’, Now Open in Mount Pleasant

The Goods from The Farmhouse

Vancouver, BC | The Farmhouse on 10th Avenue has been a work in progress in the neighbourhood as locals admired the building sporting a beautiful farm inspired mural on the side. Guests are now welcome into the doors (as of November 23, 2022) to experience the Italian countryside at their table.

ABOUT THE FARMHOUSE

The Farmhouse exists for one reason: To bring people together. And we believe the best way to do that is over good wine and shared food. The Farmhouse is an intimate, rustic Vancouver restaurant featuring Northern Italian fare in a homey, comfortable space.

While Italian flavours brought us here, the bounty of the West Coast keeps us true to our roots. Growers, farmers, and foragers from across the valley stock our kitchen because, for us, the most honest ingredients come from the earth you stand on.

About our name: The Farmhouse embodies who we are. Simple, rustic, and casual, everyone and anyone can find solace and company inside a farmhouse. Comforting yet elevated, casual yet intimate, you can expect a dining experience that is somehow both familiar and fine at The Farmhouse.

Our vision is simple: bring British Columbia the cuisine and comfort we love from Italy. This restaurant is both an homage to our roots and a celebration of the place we now call home.

Visit our website: thefarmhouseon10th.com

GET TO KNOW THE FAMILY :



Curtis Luk – Executive Chef & General Manager

Executive Chef/Sous Chef Curtis Luk has spanned his culinary expertise across multiple Canadian provinces and now finds his home in Vancouver where his skills are reflected at The Farmhouse. Curtis looks forward to making personal and memorable interactions with guests, sharing his knowledge of food and beverage.

Laura Messinger – Head Chef

Head Chef Laura Messinger is proudly born and raised in Vancouver with some years living the country life in Chilliwack. With many years of experience in the hospitality industry and an eager approach on constantly improving her mastery in the kitchen, she stars as Head Chef at The Farmhouse. Alongside her great team, she aims to make the restaurant feel like home for all guests who visit.

Holly King – Sommelier & Assistant General Manager

Born in Newfoundland, Sommelier and AGM Holly King has logged over 20 years of experience in the Hospitality industry. Working in restaurants from coast to coast sparked her passion for cuisine, guest experience, and of course wine. Holly looks forward to sharing some of her favourite wines from Italy, France, BC and the greater Pacific Northwest.