Community News / Mt. Pleasant

New Italian Countryside Inspired Restaurant, ‘The Farmhouse’, Now Open in Mount Pleasant

Portrait

The Goods from The Farmhouse

Vancouver, BC | The Farmhouse on 10th Avenue has been a work in progress in the neighbourhood as locals admired the building sporting a beautiful farm inspired mural on the side. Guests are now welcome into the doors (as of November 23, 2022) to experience the Italian countryside at their table.

ABOUT THE FARMHOUSE
The Farmhouse exists for one reason: To bring people together. And we believe the best way to do that is over good wine and shared food. The Farmhouse is an intimate, rustic Vancouver restaurant featuring Northern Italian fare in a homey, comfortable space.

While Italian flavours brought us here, the bounty of the West Coast keeps us true to our roots. Growers, farmers, and foragers from across the valley stock our kitchen because, for us, the most honest ingredients come from the earth you stand on.

About our name: The Farmhouse embodies who we are. Simple, rustic, and casual, everyone and anyone can find solace and company inside a farmhouse. Comforting yet elevated, casual yet intimate, you can expect a dining experience that is somehow both familiar and fine at The Farmhouse.

Our vision is simple: bring British Columbia the cuisine and comfort we love from Italy. This restaurant is both an homage to our roots and a celebration of the place we now call home.

Visit our website: thefarmhouseon10th.com

GET TO KNOW THE FAMILY :

Curtis Luk – Executive Chef & General Manager
Executive Chef/Sous Chef Curtis Luk has spanned his culinary expertise across multiple Canadian provinces and now finds his home in Vancouver where his skills are reflected at The Farmhouse. Curtis looks forward to making personal and memorable interactions with guests, sharing his knowledge of food and beverage.

Laura Messinger – Head Chef
Head Chef Laura Messinger is proudly born and raised in Vancouver with some years living the country life in Chilliwack. With many years of experience in the hospitality industry and an eager approach on constantly improving her mastery in the kitchen, she stars as Head Chef at The Farmhouse. Alongside her great team, she aims to make the restaurant feel like home for all guests who visit.

Holly King – Sommelier & Assistant General Manager
Born in Newfoundland, Sommelier and AGM Holly King has logged over 20 years of experience in the Hospitality industry. Working in restaurants from coast to coast sparked her passion for cuisine, guest experience, and of course wine. Holly looks forward to sharing some of her favourite wines from Italy, France, BC and the greater Pacific Northwest.

The Farmhouse
Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
352 East 10th Ave. | WEBSITE
New Italian Countryside Inspired Restaurant, ‘The Farmhouse’, Now Open in Mount Pleasant
New Italian Restaurant ‘The Farmhouse’ Is on the Hunt for a Head Chef

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

Check Out Janice Wong’s New ‘Ebb & Flow’ Ceramics Show

Take a Peek Behind Novella Coffee Bar’s Papered-Up Windows, Ahead of Opening Day

Picking Grapes with Brittany Hoorne

Meet Lily Duong of New Mt. Pleasant Bar, ‘Friendlies’

“Same Misfits, Different Address”: The Team Behind Wild Thing Snack Bar Picks Up A Second Location

A Look Inside Mount Pleasant Vintage, Opening Summer 2022

Popular

‘To Live For’ Bakery and Cafe Now Open on Nanaimo Street

New Italian Countryside Inspired Restaurant, ‘The Farmhouse’, Now Open in Mount Pleasant

Take a Break with Courtney Chew, Founder of OCIN Eco-Swimwear & Lifestyle Brand

Seven Wine-Centric Events to Put On Your Agenda, Now to Dec. 1st

On Post-Election Recuperation, Platform Paradoxes and Refund Communities

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Gastown

L’Abattoir Prepares for the Holidays with New Chef’s Menu, Festive Cocktails, NYE Event
Community News / Main Street

First Pick Handmade Returns to Heritage Hall, Dec. 10-11
Community News / Main Street

Get Festive with Tocador’s New Winter Cocktail Menu, Happy Hour Specials and More
Community News / Kitsilano

‘All We Want Is More: The Tobias Wong Project’ Opens at the Museum of Vancouver, Nov. 17