Vancouverites / West End

On Hospitality, Sentimental Stripes and Anchovies, with Chef Scott Korzak

Portrait

In our latest interview, we sit down with Scott Korzak, Chef at Vancouver-meets-Venetian-wine-bar, Bacaro restaurant.

Through a short series of personal and industry-related questions, veering from serious to playful, get to know more about Korzak, in and out of the kitchen, below…

Open kitchen or closed kitchen, which suits your personality best? A semi-open kitchen. I love being able to see and interact with guests, and for our kitchen team to do the same.

Describe the kitchen tool/implement that you’re most sentimental about. Where did you get it? What’s the story? Always the black aprons with white stripes. They bring me back to my days at L’Abattoir — we all wore them, and it was one of the best teams and restaurants that I have ever been a part of.

What is your favourite type of cuisine to cook? French/Italian.

What is your favourite cuisine to eat? Cajun chicken sandwiches from Cactus Club.

What’s the one dreaded kitchen task that you’d be glad to staff out to someone else so you never have to do it again? Inventory/invoices.

If money was no object and you had the night off, where would you take your co-workers for dinner tonight? L’Abattoir.

How did you last burn/cut yourself? Cleaning a shelf. Don’t ask.

Who have been some of your most impactful mentors? In order of my career; Rob Gentile (Leclair), Lee Cooper  (L’Abattoir), Chris Stewart.

Name your all-time favourite three ingredients. Rhubarb, ribeyes, duck feet.

Default drink/cocktail of choice? Gin martini.

Dogs or cats? Dogs.

Forest or beach? A forest leading to a beach.

What keeps you up at night? When the Canucks win a game.

What do you do when you can’t sleep? Try to read, watch a tv show, breathe deeply.

Last movie or TV show you watched and would recommend? Cobra Kai for entertainment.

A character from a movie that you’d love to share a meal with? Gordon Gekko.

What trend have you followed that you now regret? Baggy pants.

Shoe of choice? Blundstones, 15+ years of them.

Where’d you grow up? Georgetown, Ontario.

Three words that would describe you as a child? Always curious/active.

Do you have a favourite photograph of yourself as a kid? If yes, can you describe it for us? When my parents dressed me up as a chef and I was crying because I didn’t want to be a chef.

The place you last travelled to? Venice, Italy.

Did you bring anything home from this trip? If so, what? Great olive oil and some sneaky gin.

Proudest moment of the last year? Opening a restaurant.

Biggest challenge of the last year? Opening a restaurant.

The ingredient/dish you’d like to see more customers be brave about trying? Anchovies.

Dish on your menu right now that everyone should try? Anchovy Crostini.

What is Vancouver missing in terms of cuisine? A late night culture of dining.

Where was your first job in the industry? My folks’ butcher shop when I was 15.

What was the most valuable lesson learned in that position? Hospitality is by far the most important thing in our business.

Your favourite curse word? Balls.

Are you a superstitious person? Got any good luck charms or rituals? I never change my lucky socks. Nah – just kidding. I feel that if you’re prepared and organized, then things should go smoothly.

You are about to compete in a big cooking competition (the Canada’s Great Kitchen Party Vancouver regional qualifier)… If chefs had ‘ring walk anthems’, what song would be playing as you walked into the kitchen? “Eye of the Tiger”.

Bacaro
Neighbourhood: West End
1029 W Cordova St. | 604-687-9887 | WEBSITE
On Hospitality, Sentimental Stripes and Anchovies, with Chef Scott Korzak
Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

There are 0 comments

West End

Six Vancouver Chefs to Duke it Out for a Chance at Canada-Wide Recognition, Nov. 24

Noah’s Cafe Relocating to New Denman St. Location This Fall

Carlino’s ‘New Lease’ Takes a Cue from an Old Italian Drinking Tradition

How a Climate Change Event Created a Local ‘Cause Célèbre’

Remembering the West End’s Charming Ligurian Restaurant and Its Stunning Patio

Remembering the West End’s ‘South of the Border’ Shrine to Margaritas and Good Times

Popular

‘To Live For’ Bakery and Cafe Now Open on Nanaimo Street

Seven Wine-Centric Events to Put On Your Agenda, Now to Dec. 1st

Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

You Should Know About Vancouver’s Sketchy Past with Poor Quality Beer

On Post-Election Recuperation, Platform Paradoxes and Refund Communities

Vancouverites

See more from Vancouverites
Vancouverites / Chinatown

Take a Break with Courtney Chew, Founder of OCIN Eco-Swimwear & Lifestyle Brand

Step into calm, breezy, beachy vibes this weekend (November 25-27) at 'The Break Room' - a unique pop-up organized by Chew, celebrating community and our oceans, taking place at La Bomba Floristry in Chinatown.
Vancouverites

On Wordplay, Grit, and Finding the Storyline, with Jessica Nicklen

We pinned down the photographer and one-half of local brand Heavy Strut Apparel ahead of her new collaborative art show, Mettle, opening at the Slice of Life Gallery Thursday, October 13th.
Vancouverites / Main Street

Meet Mariana Rivera, Founder of The Art Shop

During the week, Mariana Rivera is an art and curatorial coordinator for a leading art advisory firm. But on the weekend, she seeks out local emerging artists and organizes pop-up exhibitions alongside an online gallery, known as The Art Shop.

Vancouverites

Ten Questions with Local Artist and Arts Educator, Julia Soderholm

Soderholm's new series of artwork, Small Seasons, will be on the walls of Slice of Life Gallery September 22-27.