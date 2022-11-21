Community News / Main Street

First Pick Handmade Returns to Heritage Hall, Dec. 10-11

Portrait

Oge Ajibe. Photo credit: David Karuhije

The Goods from First Pick Handmade

Vancouver, BC | First Pick Handmade returns home this holiday season to Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street, from December 10-11, 2022, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm for an intimate and personalized shopping experience. With over 25 artists, makers and designers, First Pick Handmade’s holiday market offers a curated show of locally made art, clothing, jewelry, accessories and printed products for those who prefer to shop for high-quality, sustainable, thoughtful and personally made items.

“First Pick Handmade welcomes new designers and makers to our 2022 Holiday show, along with a few surprises like Aura photography,” says Janna Hurtzig, First Pick Handmade Founder and Curator. “Each year, we carefully curate a show that features a variety of makers that include non-binary, all-sized clothing and objects that aren’t mass-produced. It’s important to us, and to all our designers, that the show only features high quality, sustainable products that will not only last a generation but also bring joy to your home or person.”

New Designers for the First Pick Handmade Holiday Market include:

Irit Sorokin (jewelry), Oh Hello Leigh (ceramics), HIM Creations (felting), Janine Breck Art (painting), Daniel Breck (woodturning), Hello Aura Photo (photography), Black Pause Press (letterpress printing), Zoohaus (cards), Abder Atbi (ceramics), and Atma Metaphysical (jewelry + objects).

And with something for everyone, First Pick Handmade features:

Fashion: Serenity West, Givers and Takers Clothing, Street and Saddle, Oge Ajibe, Silver and Gold Clothing
Jewelry: Irit Sorokin, Atma Metaphysical, Soma Mo, Zula Jewelry, Caroline Miller Design, Joanna Lovett Sterling
Glass: Jemma Van Osch, SML Glassworks
Print/Paper: Pacific Northwest Prints, Black Pause Press, Zoohaus
Ceramics: Oh Hello Leigh, Abder Atbi
Accessories: Winterluxe Recycled Cashmere, 5Left, My Bukuro, Sola Fiedler, Paimon Headwear
Art: Janine Breck, AfterTimesArt
Wood: Daniel Breck
Body Care: Conscious Care
Felt: HIM Creations
Photo: Hello Aura

Oh Hello Leigh Ceramics. Photo credit: Leigh Elliot

What: First Pick Handmade – Holiday Market
Date: Saturday, December 10 to Sunday, December 11, 2022
Hours: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm
Where: Heritage Hall (3102 Main Street, Vancouver, BC)
Tickets: $3.00 per person, at the door or online

First Pick Handmade
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3102 Main St. | WEBSITE
First Pick Handmade Returns to Heritage Hall, Dec. 10-11
‘First Pick Handmade’ Fall 2022 Show Popping Up at Heritage Hall, Sept 24-25

