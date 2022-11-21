First Pick Handmade Returns to Heritage Hall, Dec. 10-11

The Goods from First Pick Handmade

Vancouver, BC | First Pick Handmade returns home this holiday season to Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street, from December 10-11, 2022, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm for an intimate and personalized shopping experience. With over 25 artists, makers and designers, First Pick Handmade’s holiday market offers a curated show of locally made art, clothing, jewelry, accessories and printed products for those who prefer to shop for high-quality, sustainable, thoughtful and personally made items.

“First Pick Handmade welcomes new designers and makers to our 2022 Holiday show, along with a few surprises like Aura photography,” says Janna Hurtzig, First Pick Handmade Founder and Curator. “Each year, we carefully curate a show that features a variety of makers that include non-binary, all-sized clothing and objects that aren’t mass-produced. It’s important to us, and to all our designers, that the show only features high quality, sustainable products that will not only last a generation but also bring joy to your home or person.”

New Designers for the First Pick Handmade Holiday Market include:

Irit Sorokin (jewelry), Oh Hello Leigh (ceramics), HIM Creations (felting), Janine Breck Art (painting), Daniel Breck (woodturning), Hello Aura Photo (photography), Black Pause Press (letterpress printing), Zoohaus (cards), Abder Atbi (ceramics), and Atma Metaphysical (jewelry + objects).

And with something for everyone, First Pick Handmade features:

Fashion: Serenity West, Givers and Takers Clothing, Street and Saddle, Oge Ajibe, Silver and Gold Clothing

Jewelry: Irit Sorokin, Atma Metaphysical, Soma Mo, Zula Jewelry, Caroline Miller Design, Joanna Lovett Sterling

Glass: Jemma Van Osch, SML Glassworks

Print/Paper: Pacific Northwest Prints, Black Pause Press, Zoohaus

Ceramics: Oh Hello Leigh, Abder Atbi

Accessories: Winterluxe Recycled Cashmere, 5Left, My Bukuro, Sola Fiedler, Paimon Headwear

Art: Janine Breck, AfterTimesArt

Wood: Daniel Breck

Body Care: Conscious Care

Felt: HIM Creations

Photo: Hello Aura

What: First Pick Handmade – Holiday Market

Date: Saturday, December 10 to Sunday, December 11, 2022

Hours: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

Where: Heritage Hall (3102 Main Street, Vancouver, BC)

Tickets: $3.00 per person, at the door or online