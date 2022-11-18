The Pointe Restaurant at Wickaninnish Inn is Seeking a New Executive Chef, Restaurant Supervisor

The Goods from The Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn

Tofino, BC | In every dish the ingredients exist to complement and balance the flavour profile. So it is within a Culinary Brigade. We are looking for a leader who carefully balances the greatness of their culinary chops with their ability to inspire, support and lead a team who are proud to be executing world-class memorable dining experiences from a Relais & Chateaux Inn on the West Coast of Canada.

As an Executive Chef you will:

· Inspire – teach them how to do it

· Support – listen, be visible and present

· Lead – repeat steps 1 – 2

· Meet and strive to exceed Relais & Chateaux, AAA 4 & 5 Diamond and Forbes Standards

· Be responsible for all aspects of the daily operation of the kitchen, ensuring the highest level of culinary excellence

· Be active in creation and oversee menu planning, production and presentation of items for The Pointe Restaurant, On the Rocks Bar, Driftwood Café, Special Events, and Room Service

· Push the paper; scheduling, payroll, budgeting, training and development, performance evaluations

· Make sure your team has the tools and products they need to be successful: ordering, inventory, equipment and maintenance of a safe, sanitary, and healthy working environment

Our ideal candidate will embody the West Coast culture while still being committed to the art of hospitality and pursuit of excellence. They will have:

· Exemplary guest service skills and a demonstrated willingness to exceed guest expectations

· Endless passion about their craft, love food and love of fresh ingredients!

· Previous experience in a similar position in a fine dining establishment or similar establishment

· Proven demonstrated leadership

· A professional demeanor, in all aspects of communication and composure

· Excellent interpersonal skills, both verbal and written

· Superior organizational skills, attention to detail, ability to multi-task in a high pressure fast moving environment

· A positive and proactive approach and an ability to work independently or as part of a team

· Creative and innovative, yet able to adjust style to suit specific guest requests

· A finger on the pulse of current culinary and F&B trends, and techniques, and a commitment to continual education and expanding their knowledge base.

· A Journeyman/Red Seal Certification an asset

· Valid FoodSafe Certification

· A desire to contribute exciting and creative ideas towards the ongoing improvement of the Kitchen and the Wickaninnish Inn as a whole as a member of the Senior Management Team

Availability:

· Must be available to work evenings, weekends and holidays. Vacations typically available in January during the Inn’s Annual Closure period, additional vacation times may be requested in our Off-season and shoulder months.

· Ability to make a commitment of 3 years to the position

Benefits:

· Competitive team member benefits including medical, health & wellness assistance, on-site privileges, team events, subsidized long-term housing, and travel benefits.

· Support in participating in Relais & Chateaux Chef events.

Restaurant Supervisor:

Join our Restaurant Team as a Restaurant Supervisor, where you have the opportunity to learn and grow in a Relais & Chateaux property also recognized as an AAA 4-Diamond Resort and T&L World’s Best Hotel. The successful candidate must be able to lead, and be a role model for all operating standards and systems. Energy, passion, strong communication skills, and the ability to multi-task are necessary for this position. A commitment to continuous improvement is key. This position involves roles as both a Senior Server and Restaurant Supervisor, working predominantly AM shifts.

Objectives:

· Ensure efficient and personalized guest service meeting and exceeding Relais & Chateaux, AAA 4 & 5 Diamond, and Forbes Standards

· Enjoy and thrive in a fast-paced, detail-oriented work environment

· Provide motivational, innovative and day to day leadership of our Food and Beverage outlets

· Assist with training and development of all team members

· Develop and maintain staff product knowledge

· Assist in managing expenditures and revenues to meet and exceed all financial goals on a daily basis

· Assist with payroll, menu updates and menu printing and other administrative aspects of the running of a successful restaurant

· Assist with Silverware POS programming

Requirements:

· A minimum of 1- year previous experience in Supervisory/Management positions and a minimum of 3 years previous fine dining experience

· Exacting standards relating to food, quality and presentation

· A strong knowledge of Wine, Spirits and Alcohol; WSET 2 or equivalent an asset

· A passion for food and beverage and all things related to the restaurant business

· Working knowledge of, previous experience with Silverware POS, Word, and Excel would be an asset

· A true passion for leadership and growth

· High attention to detail

· A passion for excellence in guest service

· A willingness to lead and be constantly challenged to grow with the restaurant team

· Enthusiasm for continual training of staff

· An ability to build and foster relationships

· A calm, polite and composed demeanor

· A desire to contribute exciting and innovative ideas towards the ongoing improvement of the Pointe Restaurant and the Wickaninnish Inn as a whole

· Ability to make a commitment of 2 years to the position

· Must have valid Serving It Right certification

· Ability to maintain all COVID-19 operating regulations/standards

How to Apply: In order to apply for these career opportunities, please send your resume and cover letter to jobs@wickinn.com.

By submitting an application, you are attesting that the information given is accurate. As we receive a high volume of e-mails, we are only able to respond directly to you if your resume and interests align with our currently available positions.