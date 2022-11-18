Seven Wine-Centric Events to Put On Your Agenda, Now to Dec. 1st

Here’s a quick rundown of seven wine-centric recurring and special events happening around Vancouver in the weeks ahead…

Juice bar | Alexander Street’s Juice Bar is a sure thing for a good time any time after 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Only happening on Tuesdays this November, join Chef Jian Cheng (previously Nancy Go Yaya) and his entourage for a pop-up menu of Singaporean snacks (think chili crab mac ‘n’ cheese with salted yolk, handmade palabok noodles, and adobo beef tartare). If you can’t make it on Tuesday, Chef Lucas Johnston (previously The Acorn) runs the show in the kitchen from Wednesday to Saturday. Lucas’ menu will change with what’s in season, but will be consistent in its reflection of his passion and appreciation for farmers – and you can bet it will go nicely with wine. As always, Juice Bar’s star-studded front of house cast (see examples in the photo above) will be pouring some of the coolest wines and vermouths from around the world, and giving the warmest service. So head on down! Juice Bar is open from “5pm until the food or the vibe runs out”. Knowing the team, our bet’s on the food going first…Find out more.

Tuesday | 5pm until the vibe/food runs out | Juice Bar 54 Alexander St. MAP

Joyride | Strathcona’s “wine bar at the end of the world”, Bar Gobo, has a good reason to block Sundays off of your calendar for the foreseeable future. Their new weekly pop-up event, “Joyride”, kicks into high gear this week, with $14 BTG wines from local importer, Massey Wines & Spirits, alongside a newly inspired menu of shareable snacks, and tunes supplied by Burdock & Co’s GM, Jordan Westre (aka DJ Dimanche, of radio show Slutlord Sunday School). On board? “Joyride” goes from 6pm until late, but plan on showing up early since seats (in short supply) are available on a first-come, first-served basis only…and it’s a pretty safe bet that they will be in high demand!

Sunday | 6pm-Late | Bar Gobo 237 Union St. MAP

Buona Notte | Beginning the week with a glass (or two) of fine Italian natural wine sounds nice, doesn’t it? Well, that’s what “Buona Notte”, Di Beppe’s weekly pop-up, is all about. Every Monday and Tuesday evening the Gastown ristorante and caffè offers a new selection of the stuff, available by the glass or bottle. Bonus: excellent pizza! Find out what’s pouring next week by following Di Beppe on Instagram here.

Monday & Tuesday | 5-10pm | Di Beppe 8 West Cordova St. MAP

Vin Van | Stephanie Walker and Joanne Owen set set up their travelling wine bar at two venues this November, each transmitting at entirely different frequencies. On November 24, swing by 1024 Main for this month’s instalment of Stomping Grapes, a fresh list of wines and a “stomp-worthy” disco track list on vinyl. Although there’s no kitchen service, the crew is on board with a little BYO-Snack situation. Stomping Grapes will keep the good times rolling from 6pm until late. The celerity of a discotheque not quite your tempo? Then grab some pals and book a table for Vin Van’s European-inspired casual wine bar, at the charming Dock Lunch off Main. The duo will be pouring wines and popping bottles alongside the dinner menu from a rotating guest chef, every Tuesday. Details.

Thu, Nov. 24 | 6pm-late | The Ellis Building 1024 Main St, Vancouver, BC V6A 2W1 MAP

Tuesday | 6pm-late | Dock Lunch 152 E. 11th Ave. MAP

Apéro Mode | Apéro Mode is bringing their fun, Quebecois-inspired wine bar vibes to New West’s Steel & Oak Brewing Co. on Thursday, November 24th for a special ticketed wine tasting event. Just for the night, sommelier (and all-around awesome human being) Maude Renaud-Brisson will be pouring five wines from around the world that she’s currently loving and explaining what makes them so special, plus answering all of your wine-related questions. Bonus: you’ll also be treated to a taste of S&O’s new beer release! Sounds like a pretty perfect mid-week antidote to us. Tickets are $79.02 apiece, available here.

Thu, Nov. 24 | 7-8:30pm | Steel & Oak Brewing Co. 1319 Third Ave. MAP

Pleasant Pairings | On December 1st, put aside some time to wander Main Street (between East 20th and 21st) for Pleasant Pairings, an evening of shop-hopping and complimentary wine (and cider) tastings with the motto “small shops, great wine, what a pleasant time”. Here are this edition’s shop and bottle pairings: Nouvelle Nouvelle + Ursa Major, Sunja Link + Pamplemousse Jus, Woo To See You + Daydreamer Wines, Eugene Choo + Creek & Gully Cider, Good Boy Collective + Rigour & Whimsy, Vancouver Special + Birch Block Vineyard, Artemisia Clothing + Averill Creek Vineyard, Collage Collage + Thorn & Burrow. Keep one eye on the Pleasant Pairings Instagram feed here for their imminent official announcement.

Nouvelle Nouvelle 3634 Main St. MAP

Eugene Choo 3683 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3N7 MAP

Woo to See You (Mount Pleasant) 3671 Main St. MAP

Good Boy Collective 3633 Main St. MAP

Vancouver Special 3612 Main St. MAP

Sunja Link Body Shoppe & Spa 3638 Main St. MAP

Collage Collage 3697 Main St. MAP

Artemisia Clothing 3628 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3N5 MAP

——————————————————————————————————————————

This list was compiled by the following three food and drink enthusiasts:

THALIA STOPA | Thalia moved from Winnipeg to Vancouver as a vegan, wannabe art student, and a beer and wine naif. Over a decade later, she is now an omnivorous, beer- and vini-vorous food and culture writer. She is in her most natural state perched at a local bar or brewery, with a pen or book in one hand and a pint in the other.

JAMES MORRISON | James is a shirt-tucking, sleeve-rolling, pen-over-pencil kinda guy who maintains a tenuous relationship with the ampersand. His heroes include: Teddy Roosevelt, Han Solo, and Joan Didion. His enemies: Spiders, Coravins, and Comic Sans. James is right handed, skates goofy, and prefers his last word with mezcal over gin. Answers to “Jamie”, but not to “Jim”.

MICHELLE SPROULE | Michelle is Scout’s owner, operator, and from-the-hip picture-taker who is very particular in her appreciation for margaritas, honey glazed donuts, and the thickness and grain of paper she writes on. An experienced road-tripper, she’s got equal amounts of love for both roadside dives and hotel lounges.

Did we miss someone? If you have a favourite wine-forward establishment or event that should have been included in this list, but wasn’t, please comment below or send your suggestion to michelle [at] scoutmagazine.ca