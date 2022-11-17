Back to: The 4th Annual VSBC ‘All Aboard’ Skateboarding Celebration is Happening This Weekend
The 4th Annual VSBC 'All Aboard' Skateboarding Celebration is Happening This Weekend

Weather conditions looking favourable for this weekend's two-day-long inclusive, no-judgment community skateboard event, organized by the Vancouver Skateboard Coalition.
Heads Up / False Creek

The 4th Annual VSBC ‘All Aboard’ Skateboarding Celebration is Happening This Weekend

Good news: according to the current forecast, weather conditions will be favourable for the fourth annual All Aboard Skateboarding Celebration, happening on Granville Island this weekend!

All Aboard is a two-day-long inclusive, no-judgment community skateboard event, organized by the Vancouver Skateboard Coalition. Each day is dedicated to a different style – Street on Saturday and Ramp on Sunday (a pop-up covered mini ramp has been assembled especially for the event) – with one- to two-hour-long sessions for everyone from beginners, youths and “later skaters”, to intermediate and advanced peeps; plus there are queer skate sessions and open skates for various levels on each day. All that’s required to participate: a board and a good attitude.

The skateboarding action kicks off each day at 10am and winds down at 6pm(ish). Scope out the full weekend schedule and sign up (required) for your sessions here. Can’t make it out this weekend? No stress – the mini-ramp will be sticking around for a couple of months (until mid-January 2023), and open to the public for drop-ins daily.

1400 Johnston St. (Granville Island)
False Creek
1400 Johnston St.
VSBC Green Ramp (Granville Island)
False Creek
1531 Johnston St.
