‘Tailtown’ Brings Classic Culinary Skills to the World of Gourmet Dog Treats

Vancouver, BC | “Pet treats” and “Classically Trained Chef” aren’t normally things you expect to see in the same sentence, but those two things tell the story of how Tailtown came to be.

Inspired by his years spent at the Five Star/Five Diamond Hotel Bel-Air and Beverly Hills Hotel, where cooking for celebrity pets and their pampered companions was all part of the daily life for their culinary teams, Chef Dan Olson of Railtown Catering and Railtown Café decided to take his food skills in a whole new direction.

Helped by his Great Dane Mastiff and Chief Tasting Officer, Jango, Dan embarked on journey to develop nutrition-packed dog treats made with top quality, sustainably sourced, human-grade ingredients, and packed with flavours that dogs jump for.

As the project grew, two more pups were added to the tasting team, Dugee the Corgi and Murphee the Black Lab, along with their doggie Dad Brian Fong who would help bring Tailtown treats to other dogs and dog lovers.

Dog health was front and centre in creating these treats, and the treats are packed with whole ingredients like sweet potato, lamb, beef liver, chicken liver, coconut, salmon, and kelp which deliver pup-approved flavour and a wide range of doggie health benefits.

“Everyone who knows me knows that I’m crazy about dogs,” said Chef Dan, “and Tailtown is a passion project for me to make healthy treats with great ingredients. We’ve created a range of different flavours so that there’s a Tailtown treat for even the pickiest pup.”

Tailtown treats come in four flavours: Lamb, Sweet Potato & Dried Blueberry, Beef Liver & Coconut, Tailtown Turducken, and Salmon & Kelp Topper, and they are available for purchase online at Tailtown.ca, in all three Railtown Café locations, and for same day home-delivery via DoorDash.

