Potluck Hawker Eatery Releases New Holiday Menus, Kasama Chocolate Collaboration Bar

The Goods from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Cambie Village’s Potluck Hawker Eatery (3424 Cambie Street) is celebrating the holiday season with a series of Southeast Asian feasts to be enjoyed with loved ones. Available starting December 1, 2022 for dine-in only, guests can choose from a number of six to eight course set menu options with all the fixings, including the Krabby with whole BC Dungeness crab, and the ultimate Die Die Must Try with whole crab, lobster, and tiger prawns. Bookings are now open online.

In addition, Potluck has partnered with award-winning bean-to-bar Kasama Chocolate to launch a limited-edition Salted Egg Yolk Chocolate Bar, featuring salted egg yolk cereal, chili and curry leaf, flavours reminiscent of Potluck’s popular chicken wings and chicken sando.

“Our whole crab dinners are definitely a bestseller, and by popular demand, we’re bring them back as the centrepiece of our holiday feasts this year, and adding even more seafood options,” says Justin Cheung, chef and co-owner of Potluck Hawker Eatery. “Our meals were created in the spirit of a potluck, and therefore includes a variety of shareable vegetable dishes, noodles, and snacks. We look forward to welcoming guests in to enjoy our creations!”

Potluck’s 2022 Holiday Feasts feature five group menu options: Hawker ($35 per person); Makan ($45 per person); Krabby with whole BC Dungeness crab ($55 per person); Shiok with whole BC Dungeness crab and tiger prawns ($65 per person); and Die Die Must Try with whole BC Dungeness crab, tiger prawns, and Nova Scotia lobster ($75 per person). Each meal set includes complimentary snacks, between six to eight dishes of choice, and steamed rice. Guests can choose between three BC Dungeness crab flavours, including chili, black pepper or the new salted egg yolk typhoon shelter.

Vegetable dish highlights include a fragrant basil eggplant stirfy, oyster mushroom luc lac, and cauliflower nam dok. Proteins include chicken wings, grilled lemongrass shortrib, and black pepper Haida Gwaii halibut. And noodles are a must with mee goreng mamak, char kway teow, and pad Thai.

The Potluck Hawker Eatery x Kasama Chocolate Salted Egg Yolk Chocolate Bar is available directly at the restaurant or at Kasama’s headquarters in Granville Island. It features a custom wrapper design by local graphic designer Wayne Low of Kartoon Kreative.

“We’re super excited about our collaboration with Potluck Hawker Eatery – our favourite South East Asian food joint in Vancouver,” says Vincent Garcia of Kasama Chocolate. “We went back and forth with Chef Justin about potential recipes and, given the popularity of many of our Asian-informed chocolate bars, a Salted Egg Yolk bar was a no-brainer! We hope friends and supporters of Potluck and Kasama enjoy this amazing collaboration bar that celebrates a food synonymous with South East Asian cuisine.”

Potluck’s dine-in 2022 Holiday Feasts are now available for booking online at www.potluckyvr.ca. Take-out options will be announced shortly.

For more information, please follow Potluck Hawker Eatery on Instagram and/or visit its website at www.potluckyvr.ca.