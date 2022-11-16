Exquisite Handcrafted Chocolates from Mon Paris Pâtisserie Add Seasonal Sparkle

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Vancouver, BC | Sweetness, joy, and cheer—Mon Paris Pâtisserie has crafted a charming collection of signature treats and chocolate creations that will delight the special loved ones on your gift list! And holiday dessert planning is a piece of cake with pastry chef Elena Krasnova’s gorgeous Yule logs. Each creation has its own unique personality and flavour combination, adding personal expression to your festive table. The Mon Paris 2022 holiday collection is available for pre-order now, with pickup starting December 1, 2022.

Yule Logs (serves eight)

Mon Paris Bûches de Noël are available to pre-order now for pick up, Dec. 22-24.

• Blackcurrant Jingle Bells, $55: Blackcurrant mousse and blueberry compote with vanilla biscuit and cream.

• Chocolate Speculoos, $45: Spiced vanilla crémeaux and ginger biscuit with dark chocolate mousse.

• Cranberry Cheer, $45: Cranberry and ruby-chocolate crunch, vanilla crème brûlée, redcurrant confit, and almond biscuit with cranberry mousse.

Holiday Chocolate Gifts

Mon Paris chocolates are available to pre-order now for pick up starting Dec. 1st.

• Holiday Tree, $35: Milk or dark chocolate decadence with a variety of nuts and dried fruits.

• Chocolate “Gingerbread” House, $33: An adorable milk-chocolate house all dressed up for the holidays with four assorted signature truffles inside.

• Poinsettia Flower Pot, $23: A touch of tradition in milk, dark, and ruby chocolate.

• Ornament, $20: Milk or dark chocolate decorative tree ornaments with two signature truffles.

• Chocolate Boxes, $36.50: 16 bonbons in a variety of signature flavours, enrobed in dark, milk, and white Belgian chocolate.

• Holiday Chocolate Bar Box, $20: Five festive chocolate half-cylinder-shaped bars in three seasonal flavours including Chestnut and Rum in dark chocolate; Speculoos and raspberry in white chocolate; and Lime Cheesecake in milk chocolate.

The 2022 holiday chocolate collection is available starting December 1, 2022 at Mon Paris Pâtisserie, and Yule logs are available for pick-up from December 22 to 24. Orders for seasonal treats, yule logs, and Belgian chocolate bonbons can now be placed online at monparis.ca, in person at Mon Paris (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby), or by phone at 604-564-5665.