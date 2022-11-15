Community News / Gastown

Tacofino Announces ‘Taco Tuesday on Giving Tuesday’, Nov. 29

Vancouver, BC | In honour of Giving Tuesday 2022, Tacofino is pleased to be hosting Taco Tuesday on Giving Tuesday: a fundraiser and silent auction for Growing Chefs on Tuesday November 29th.

“Having volunteered for Growing Chefs in the past I was able to see the direct impact their programs have had on children, and the community,” says Gino Di Domenico, Managing Partner of Tacofino. “What Jaydeen, and the team at Growing Chefs, are doing is not only inspiring but something we at Tacofino are all very proud to support.”

Taco Tuesday on Giving Tuesday will take place from 4pm-7pm on November 29th, at Tacofino Gastown (15 W Cordova St.), with a large selection of silent auction items to bid on, and the opportunity to meet some of the amazing organizers and participants of Growing Chefs. Entertainment will also be provided by students of TableTutors, making it a perfect opportunity to rub shoulders with Vancouver’s future culinary and music stars.

“From Growing Chefs I learned how to make the dressing and I learned how to make salads. Then I learned how to plant vegetables and fruits. Also, I liked eating the vegetables and I liked planting and watering after. Also, I wish I can eat more vegetables,” says Daniel, age eight.

RSVP’s for the event can be accessed by making a $30 per person donation, or $50 for two people. Each RSVP includes canapes and a welcome cocktail provided by Tacofino. Donations can be made here.

Tacofino (Gastown)
Neighbourhood: Gastown
15 W Cordova St. | 604-899-7907 | WEBSITE
