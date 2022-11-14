Back to: Catch All the 2022 World Cup Action at Both Bells & Whistles Locations
Vancouver, BC | Don’t miss a minute of action for the biggest tournament on earth, as both Bells & Whistles locations are set to become World Cup 2022’s headquarters, starting next week!

Rock your country’s colours and join in on the fun and non-stop excitement. Our Fraser location will be playing every match, including the 7:00am and 8:00am games. Meanwhile, our Dunbar location will be showing all of the 11:00am matches. The tournament will be played with full audio for the proper footy experience. Doors open 15 minutes prior to kick off for morning games, and 30 minutes prior to the 11:00am matches, so you won’t miss a beat. Carefully positioned screens throughout the restaurants make for maximum coverage and enjoyment. Avoid disappointment by booking a table now via Open Table!

Bells and Whistles
Fraserhood
3296 Fraser St.
MAP
Bells and Whistles (Dunbar)
West Side
4497 Dunbar St.
MAP

