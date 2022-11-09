Douce Diner Brings Back Popular “Douce Coop” Fried Chicken Take-Out Dinners

The Goods from Douce Diner

Vancouver, BC | Fried chicken fans will want to flock to Douce Diner for the re-launch of their wildly popular Douce Coop pop-up, featuring finger lickin’ fabulous take-home meals centered around their crispy, juicy, fried chicken. Introduced by chef/owner Dawn Doucette during the pandemic, the North Shore’s beloved retro diner is bringing back these monthly meals for a pop-up every third weekend of the month starting November 19 and 20.

Available to grab and go to enjoy at home or to sit down and dive into inside Douce Diner’s cozy modern interior, the Douce Coop combo meals come in three sizes for one ($22), two ($43), or four or more ($73) fried chicken fans. Each meal features Douce Coop’s signature organic fried chicken, tender buttermilk biscuits, gravy, hot sauce, zucchini pickles, and your choice of sides, like golden crisp shoestring fries; creamy classic coleslaw; or hearty Hawaiian macaroni pasta salad — with plenty of extras available, like shakes, cookies, and all kinds of house-made sauces.

For those who prefer their fried chicken between buns, Douce Coop is also dishing up the Coop Deville ($20.50) featuring a Crispy Fried Chicken Sammy loaded with buttermilk dressing, spicy aioli, shredded lettuce and zucchini pickles, served on a brioche bun or buttermilk biscuit, rounded out with your choice of side. Heat things up with a combo starring the kicked-up Firebird ($21), a Douce Coop breast or thigh drenched in the diner’s fiery house-made hot sauce.

DOUCE COUP MENU

Feed Your Flock Meal Offerings

1 Pack: 2 pieces of chicken, 1 buttermilk biscuit, gravy, hot sauce and zucchini pickles + 2 sides. $22 (feeds 1 person)

2 Pack: 4 pieces of chicken, 2 buttermilk biscuits, gravy, hot sauce and zucchini pickles + 2 sides. $43 (feeds 2-3 ppl)

4 Pack: A bucket of chicken (8 pieces), 4 buttermilk biscuits, gravy, hot sauce and zucchini pickles + 2 sides. $73 (feeds 4-6 ppl)

Coop Deville

Crispy Fried Chicken Sammy: Buttermilk dressing, spicy aioli, shredded lettuce and zucchini pickles, served on a brioche bun or buttermilk biscuit. With a choice of side. $20.50

Firebird

Crispy Fried Chicken Sammy: Breast or thigh drenched in house-made hot sauce, buttermilk dressing, spicy aioli, shredded lettuce and zucchini pickles, served on a brioche bun or buttermilk biscuit. With a choice of side. $21

Sides

Shoestring Fries; Creamy Classic Coleslaw; Hawaiian Macaroni Pasta Salad

Also available: Seasonal Milkshake $8; Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie $3.50

Extras: Hot Sauce $1.50; BBQ Sauce $1.50; Ranch Dressing $1.50; Pineapple Mustard $1.50

HOW TO ORDER

Guests can now place their orders in advance by calling Douce Diner at 604-980-4510 to reserve their pick-up times at the restaurant on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 from 4 – 8 p.m. Day-of ordering (while supplies last) will be made available on doucediner.com/douce-coop and through third-party delivery applications, including Uber Eats and Doordash.