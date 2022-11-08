Fanny Bay Oyster Celebrates Michelin Guide Honours with Two Exclusive Pairing Dinners

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is celebrating its recent accolade from The MICHELIN Guide by hosting two exclusive dinners pairing sake and natural wines with its fresh-caught seafood at the downtown dining destination this winter.

On Wednesday, November 30, Fanny Bay Chef Tommy Shorthouse will team up with Saké Samurai and Blue Note Saké President Patrick Ellis for an unforgettable dining adventure and take guests on a guided tour of classic and little-known saké varietals during a six-course feast that includes dishes such as Chawanmushi, Kampachi Sashimi and Roasted Miso Sablefish.

FANNY BAY SAKE & SEAFOOD DINNER MENU

Wednesday, Nov. 30

$156.91 per person inclusive of tax, gratuity

FIRST

Sweet Potato Croquette

nori aioli, pancetta, sage

Paired with

Sparkling Saké

SECOND

Chawanmushi

edamame, crab, ikura, skiitake, kelp powder

Paired with

Brewmaster’s Choice Honjozo

THIRD

Kampachi Sashimi

pickled daikon, cucumber, chili, cilantro, citrus

Paired with

Dassai ‘45’ Junmai Daiginjo

FOURTH

‘Crabonara’

kelp noodles, smoked scallop, uni cream sauce, crab, trout ikura

Paired with

Saika Daiginjo

FIFTH

Roasted Miso Sablefish

vegetable tempura, sesame

Paired with

Go Kobo 1801 Junmai Ginjo Handa

DESSERT

Vanilla Pavlova

yuzu curd, shiso

Paired with

Obaachan’s Yuzushu

On Wednesday, December 14, Fanny Bay’s sommelier team will bring the world of natural, low-intervention wines into sharp focus by showcasing varietals hand-picked from Old- and New World wineries around the globe during a five-course dinner with centrepieces like King Crab and Sturgeon.

FANNY BAY NATURAL WINE SHOWCASE DINNER MENU

Wednesday, Dec. 14

$199.50 per person inclusive of tax, gratuity

FIRST

Salmon Tartare

lemon crème fraîché, capers, pickled shallots,

radish, petite greens

Paired with

Conca de Barbera Succes Rosé (ES)

SECOND

Shrimp Waldorf

hand-peeled shrimp, endive, apple,

grapes, walnut, celery

Paired with

Martin Worner ‘Marto‘ Weiss (DE)

THIRD

King Crab

Alaskan King crab, tomato bisque, herb oil

Paired with

Kindeli Blanco (NZ)

FOURTH

Seared Scallops

cauliflower, apple-mustard chutney,

radicchio, sherry vinaigrette

Paired with

Burgenland Alexander Koppitsch Touch (AUT)

FIFTH

Sturgeon

field mushrooms, ricotta gnocchi, vin rouge

Paired with

Juznoslovenska Strekov 1075 Fred #5 (SK)

The two dinners come on the heels of Fanny Bay earning a coveted ‘Recommended’ status from the MICHELIN Guide when the internationally renowned dining guide recently announced its inaugural top picks on the Vancouver dining scene.

RESERVATIONS

A select number of reservations for the Fanny Bay Sake & Seafood Dinner on Wednesday, November 30 and Natural Wine & Seafood Dinner on Wednesday, December 14 are available via Eventbrite.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service and takeout seven days a week from 2 to 10 p.m. with daily Happy Hour features available from 2 to 6 p.m. The Fanny Bay retail market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up or home delivery.