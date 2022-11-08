Community News / Yaletown

Fanny Bay Oyster Celebrates Michelin Guide Honours with Two Exclusive Pairing Dinners

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is celebrating its recent accolade from The MICHELIN Guide by hosting two exclusive dinners pairing sake and natural wines with its fresh-caught seafood at the downtown dining destination this winter.

On Wednesday, November 30, Fanny Bay Chef Tommy Shorthouse will team up with Saké Samurai and Blue Note Saké President Patrick Ellis for an unforgettable dining adventure and take guests on a guided tour of classic and little-known saké varietals during a six-course feast that includes dishes such as Chawanmushi, Kampachi Sashimi and Roasted Miso Sablefish.

FANNY BAY SAKE & SEAFOOD DINNER MENU
Wednesday, Nov. 30
$156.91 per person inclusive of tax, gratuity

FIRST
Sweet Potato Croquette
nori aioli, pancetta, sage

Paired with
Sparkling Saké

SECOND
Chawanmushi
edamame, crab, ikura, skiitake, kelp powder

Paired with
Brewmaster’s Choice Honjozo

THIRD
Kampachi Sashimi
pickled daikon, cucumber, chili, cilantro, citrus

Paired with
Dassai ‘45’ Junmai Daiginjo

FOURTH
‘Crabonara’
kelp noodles, smoked scallop, uni cream sauce, crab, trout ikura

Paired with
Saika Daiginjo

FIFTH
Roasted Miso Sablefish
vegetable tempura, sesame

Paired with
Go Kobo 1801 Junmai Ginjo Handa

DESSERT
Vanilla Pavlova
yuzu curd, shiso

Paired with
Obaachan’s Yuzushu

On Wednesday, December 14, Fanny Bay’s sommelier team will bring the world of natural, low-intervention wines into sharp focus by showcasing varietals hand-picked from Old- and New World wineries around the globe during a five-course dinner with centrepieces like King Crab and Sturgeon.

FANNY BAY NATURAL WINE SHOWCASE DINNER MENU
Wednesday, Dec. 14
$199.50 per person inclusive of tax, gratuity

FIRST
Salmon Tartare
lemon crème fraîché, capers, pickled shallots,
radish, petite greens

Paired with
Conca de Barbera Succes Rosé (ES)

SECOND
Shrimp Waldorf
hand-peeled shrimp, endive, apple,
grapes, walnut, celery

Paired with
Martin Worner ‘Marto‘ Weiss (DE)

THIRD
King Crab
Alaskan King crab, tomato bisque, herb oil

Paired with
Kindeli Blanco (NZ)

FOURTH
Seared Scallops
cauliflower, apple-mustard chutney,
radicchio, sherry vinaigrette

Paired with
Burgenland Alexander Koppitsch Touch (AUT)

FIFTH
Sturgeon
field mushrooms, ricotta gnocchi, vin rouge

Paired with
Juznoslovenska Strekov 1075 Fred #5 (SK)

The two dinners come on the heels of Fanny Bay earning a coveted ‘Recommended’ status from the MICHELIN Guide when the internationally renowned dining guide recently announced its inaugural top picks on the Vancouver dining scene.

RESERVATIONS
A select number of reservations for the Fanny Bay Sake & Seafood Dinner on Wednesday, November 30 and Natural Wine & Seafood Dinner on Wednesday, December 14 are available via Eventbrite.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service and takeout seven days a week from 2 to 10 p.m. with daily Happy Hour features available from 2 to 6 p.m. The Fanny Bay retail market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up or home delivery.

762 Cambie St. | 778-379-9610
