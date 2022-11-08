Fanny Bay Oyster Celebrates Michelin Guide Honours with Two Exclusive Pairing Dinners

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is celebrating its recent accolade from The MICHELIN Guide by hosting two exclusive dinners pairing sake and natural wines with its fresh-caught seafood at the downtown dining destination this winter.
On Wednesday, November 30, Fanny Bay Chef Tommy Shorthouse will team up with Saké Samurai and Blue Note Saké President Patrick Ellis for an unforgettable dining adventure and take guests on a guided tour of classic and little-known saké varietals during a six-course feast that includes dishes such as Chawanmushi, Kampachi Sashimi and Roasted Miso Sablefish.
FANNY BAY SAKE & SEAFOOD DINNER MENU
Wednesday, Nov. 30
$156.91 per person inclusive of tax, gratuity
FIRST
Sweet Potato Croquette
nori aioli, pancetta, sage
Paired with
Sparkling Saké
SECOND
Chawanmushi
edamame, crab, ikura, skiitake, kelp powder
Paired with
Brewmaster’s Choice Honjozo
THIRD
Kampachi Sashimi
pickled daikon, cucumber, chili, cilantro, citrus
Paired with
Dassai ‘45’ Junmai Daiginjo
FOURTH
‘Crabonara’
kelp noodles, smoked scallop, uni cream sauce, crab, trout ikura
Paired with
Saika Daiginjo
FIFTH
Roasted Miso Sablefish
vegetable tempura, sesame
Paired with
Go Kobo 1801 Junmai Ginjo Handa
DESSERT
Vanilla Pavlova
yuzu curd, shiso
Paired with
Obaachan’s Yuzushu
On Wednesday, December 14, Fanny Bay’s sommelier team will bring the world of natural, low-intervention wines into sharp focus by showcasing varietals hand-picked from Old- and New World wineries around the globe during a five-course dinner with centrepieces like King Crab and Sturgeon.
FANNY BAY NATURAL WINE SHOWCASE DINNER MENU
Wednesday, Dec. 14
$199.50 per person inclusive of tax, gratuity
FIRST
Salmon Tartare
lemon crème fraîché, capers, pickled shallots,
radish, petite greens
Paired with
Conca de Barbera Succes Rosé (ES)
SECOND
Shrimp Waldorf
hand-peeled shrimp, endive, apple,
grapes, walnut, celery
Paired with
Martin Worner ‘Marto‘ Weiss (DE)
THIRD
King Crab
Alaskan King crab, tomato bisque, herb oil
Paired with
Kindeli Blanco (NZ)
FOURTH
Seared Scallops
cauliflower, apple-mustard chutney,
radicchio, sherry vinaigrette
Paired with
Burgenland Alexander Koppitsch Touch (AUT)
FIFTH
Sturgeon
field mushrooms, ricotta gnocchi, vin rouge
Paired with
Juznoslovenska Strekov 1075 Fred #5 (SK)
The two dinners come on the heels of Fanny Bay earning a coveted ‘Recommended’ status from the MICHELIN Guide when the internationally renowned dining guide recently announced its inaugural top picks on the Vancouver dining scene.
RESERVATIONS
A select number of reservations for the Fanny Bay Sake & Seafood Dinner on Wednesday, November 30 and Natural Wine & Seafood Dinner on Wednesday, December 14 are available via Eventbrite.
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service and takeout seven days a week from 2 to 10 p.m. with daily Happy Hour features available from 2 to 6 p.m. The Fanny Bay retail market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up or home delivery.
