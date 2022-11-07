Beer Brief, Vol. 68

The Beer Brief is a round-up of all the local beer news and events we think you should know about. Got cool things brewing? Send it to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll do our best to include it!

HOT DOG! | Looking for a tasty way to end your weekend and/or segue into a new week? Consider swinging by 33 Acres / 33 Brewing Experiment for ‘Dog Daze’, where every Sunday from 5pm to close and all-day-long Mondays you can fill up on cheap beers and dressed up (or straight forward) hotdogs. Sounds like a pretty swell deal to me! Find out more.

33 Acres Brewing Co. 15 West 8th Ave. MAP

33 Brewing Experiment 25 West 8th Ave. MAP

COMEDY | It’s grey outside for the foreseeable future. We could all probably use a good laugh right about now – with good beer, all the better. Luckily, The Parkside Brewery has got just the antidote: this Thursday, the Port Moody brewery is hosting Ola Dada, Randee Neumeyer, Alistair Ogden and others for a special Comedy Night. Tickets for the show are only $15 apiece, available here. Get them before they’re gone! Find out more.

Thu, Nov. 10 | 7-10pm | The Parkside Brewery | $15 2731 Murray St. MAP

RUSSELL | If you haven’t yet paid a visit to Russell Brewing’s Surrey tasting room, which opened back in June, and are looking for some extra incentive to do just that, then this could do the trick… Thursday is “Brew Can Do It” trivia night, hosted by Just Here for the Beer radio show host, Joe Leary. Pints will be on special just for the event, and for added inspiration via osmosis. Reservations can (and probably should) be made in advance by calling the tasting room at 236-598-9951.

Thu, Nov. 10 | 6-8pm | Russell Brewing Co. 13018 80th Ave, Surrey, BC MAP

THIS SANDWICH, THAT BEER | There’s a tasty Movember event happening at The American on November 12th where no facial hair is required to participate, but a mighty hunger and thirst is… This Sandwich, That Beer: Movember Edition throwdown is a combined effort between Chef Mike McClintock, Doug Stephen, and Kevin Wood (This Sandwich, That Beer, himself). They’ve challenged six of their Vancouver chef pals to come up with a meatball sandwich recipe that pairs perfectly with a local beer. The friendly competition will be followed by the handing out of awards for Best Sandwich, Best Beer, and Best Pairing. Tickets (available here) are $49 each, including everything you need to make your educated vote and a raffle ticket to win more schwag. Find out more.

Sat, Nov. 12 | 11am-3pm | The American | $49 926 Main St. MAP

VINYL | Got a thing for vinyl? The folks at Steel & Oak Brewing do too…Which is why you should plan a day in New West for the 7th edition of S&O’s Analog Vinyl Fair, November 19th at the River Market. If you haven’t been to a past edition, think myriad records to rifle through and live music spinning on the turntable, plus tasty S&O beer and snacks from market vendors to keep your crate-digging energy up. Find out more.

Sat, Nov. 12 | 5-9pm | River Market food hall 810 Quayside Drive MAP

NEON | Speaking of New West: while you’re in the area, be sure to swing by Another Beer Co. for Neon November. Here’s the lowdown: for their second such event, ABC has enlisted three local neon artists and owners to light up their brewery and ‘Art Department’ warehouse space just for the month. While the sunlight is in short supply, why not take the opportunity to bask in the colourful glow, while sipping on some Neon Neon Neon IIIPAs? Find out more.



Another Beer Company #11 - 30 Capilano Way MAP

AFTER DARK | If you’re on Vancouver Island and find yourself thirsty in Sidney, then take note that Small Gods Brewing has a new nighttime deal, seven-days-a-week. Beginning at 7pm (until close), they’ll be pouring $6 pints of their ‘Neverending’ German Pilsner – all the better paired with $6 fresh-baked pretzels. Sounds like the perfect excuse to bring a book (ICYMI: Small Gods is a literature-inspired brewery, so you’ll likely be in good company) and get cozy during the cool evenings ahead! Find out more.

Everyday | 7pm-Close | Small Gods Brewing Co. 9835 Third St., Sidney, BC MAP

VICTORIA | While we’re on the topic of Vancouver Island: if you’re putting in some time in Victoria in the near future, you need to check out our newly published “Where to Fill Up with Victoria’s Best Food & Drink This Fall” – including some ideas about where to fix yourself up with good beer…For sexy Vegas vibes, Superflux {Cabana} is the obvious choice; get sour at Ile Sauvage; time your visit to Whistle Buoy Brewing right to scarf down some Vancouver Island oysters from the Wandering Mollusk, then meander a short (5-minute) walk to your next stop: Herald Street Brew Works. Happy brewery hopping!



Superflux {Cabana} Upstairs, 804 Broughton St. MAP

Île Sauvage Brewing 2960 Bridge St. MAP

Whistle Buoy Unit 63 -560 Johnson St. MAP

Herald Street Brew Works 506 Herald St. MAP

PLAN AHEAD | Yup, it’s that time of year already: the dates are locked in for this year’s Krampusmarkt, brought to us by Strange Fellows Brewing and OH Studio Project! Details and vendors are yet to be announced, but if you’ve been to this particular holiday market before, then you know you can expect a solid line-up of artsy oddballs selling their unique, handmade goods, a special appearance by Krampus himself, and plenty of beer a-flowing (plus the release of this year’s eponymous ‘Krampus’ quaff). I.e.: a guaranteed good time. So there’s no harm in blocking off your calendar now! Stay tuned to the Krampusmarkt Instagram feed for important announcements.

