We Found the Perfect ‘Odd’ Bottle to Replenish Our Liquor Cabinet With This Season

Portrait

Photo credit: Anjali Spooner

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Well, they’ve done it again! Count on Odd Society Spirits to keep replenishing our liquor cabinet with tempting and inventive bottles of booze. The first release in their new Community Collaboration Series marries several of our favourite things: whisky, craft, collaboration and…mushrooms.

L to R: Kody Abrams, David Xiao, Todd Graham and Joel McNichol

The Porcini and Candy Cap Mushroom Single Malt (375 ml, $45) was inspired by a mutual love for funghi, shared between Odd Society’s Joel McNichol and Fraser Pick, and Todd Graham and Kody Abrams of Wild Thing Snack Bar. It was created with the expert guidance of David Xiao, owner of Oyster & King, who played a key role in selecting the best mushrooms for the whisky (they also supply to Wild Thing’s kitchens). It’s described as having “rich notes of butter and dark brown sugar” on the nose, with a “captivating viscosity and a hint of praline pecans, balanced with a subtle savoury and woodsy undertone that is further unearthed in its lingering finish.” Furthermore, it’s contained within a bottle dressed up in a beautiful label designed by David Arias and illustrated by Shwa Keirstead (also the artist behind Odd Society’s tasting room mural and their signature East Van Vodka owl).

You can get your hands on a bottle of the Community Collaboration Mushroom Whisky when it drops at the distillery this Thursday, November 3rd, or by tracking it down at one of their select private liquor store stockists (it will also be available online as of Sunday, November 6th). Not ready to commit to an entire bottle? You can still wet your lips with the stuff by paying a visit to Odd Society and Wild Thing Snack Bar (Powell and Main St. locations), to order something made with it off of their cocktail list. Cheers!

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
