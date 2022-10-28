Douce Diner Launches ‘Douce After Dark’ Private Event Bookings and Off-Site Catering

The Goods from Douce Diner

Vancouver, BC | Get ready to celebrate as North Vancouver’s beloved Douce Diner expands its offerings to include evening private bookings and an exciting off-site catering program with ‘Douce After Dark‘, just in time for the holidays.

This will be the first time the North Shore’s charming contemporary diner at 1490 Pemberton Avenue will be available to enjoy at night, which means Douce Diner will be supplying good vibes from dawn till well after dusk. The bright, welcoming restaurant is the ideal place to celebrate major milestones or “just because” get-togethers, and the party-loving planners at Douce can create anything from a cocktail soirée with passed appetizers to a decadent sit-down family-style feast.

Chef/owner Dawn Doucette brings 30 years in the food industry to the table at Douce Diner, where she serves up elevated comfort classics using fresh, seasonal, and local ingredients. The fan-favourite Top Chef Canada contestant hails herself a “food mechanic,” who has created memorable mouth-watering dishes for beloved Canadian restaurants and cafés like Earls, SALTLIK and Townhall.

With deep roots in catering, Dawn has created and executed menus for every kind of gathering, from intimate events for five people to sit-down dinners for 300 – including delicious celebrations for high-profile clients, such as cookbook author Trish Magwood’s wedding on her family farm in Creemore, ON. Whether you buy out the entire space or simply need flawless catering, the Douce Diner team will work to create a magical event that feels just right for you.

Douce After Dark’s catering menu features a range of options for whatever style of party you’re hosting, including tempting bites like a Spicy Ahi Tuna Tostada with pickled jalapeño, cucumber, sriracha aioli, furikake and daikon sprouts; gooey and comforting Grilled Cheese with caramelized onion, cheddar and gruyère served with roasted tomato soup for dipping; or playful Fried Chicken Biscuits with a spicy aioli, tangy pickles, and slaw.

For a sweet finish to your celebration, the diner’s catered desserts bring that nostalgic touch, with options like Mini Oreo Cookie Sandwiches, Lemon Meringue Tarts, and Mini Vanilla Milkshakes served with peppermint candy. All dietary restrictions can be accommodated, and several options are available for bar service, including holiday-themed craft cocktails.

When it comes to ensuring your party is the perfect celebration, Douce Special Events is delighted to work with the diner’s trusted suppliers to bring on any other rentals or extras like flowers to meet your needs, for a small fee.

“I have always loved catering and helping people celebrate the big and small moments in their lives,” says Doucette. “I’m so excited to welcome guests in for parties ‘After Dark’ and to make the Douce experience available outside of the diner.”

To book a party for Douce After Dark or arrange for off-site catering, contact Dawn Doucette via email at dawn@doucediner.com or call 778-998-0726. Full catering menus are available online at doucediner.com/specialevents.